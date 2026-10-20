Arada, one of the world’s fastest-growing master developers, has announced the establishment of Arada KSA, a new real estate development company that will deliver large-scale communities across Saudi Arabia. The new entity was established in strategic partnership with XTOPIA, a community and lifestyle company developing integrated, mixed-use destinations across the region.

Mohammed Al-Dhabaan, chairman of XTOPIA, has been appointed chairman of Arada KSA, underscoring the importance of the local partnership at the heart of the new company.

Arada KSA has access to a 10 million-square-meter land portfolio across Saudi Arabia, with a combined value of SR50 billion ($13.3 billion). The portfolio spans strategic locations, including Riyadh, Jeddah and Makkah.

“We embark on a new chapter in the Kingdom, with ambitions that match the future envisioned for its cities and communities,” Al-Dhabaan said. “Our land portfolio of 10 million square meters, valued at SR50 billion across strategic locations such as Riyadh, Jeddah and Makkah, gives Arada KSA a strong foundation to build a nationwide real estate development company. We want our launch in Riyadh to mark the beginning of a long-term journey to develop integrated communities across several cities in the Kingdom.”

Arada’s entry into Saudi Arabia marks the latest step in its global expansion. The company now has a project pipeline valued at SR189 billion across five markets, with a portfolio of more than 70,000 homes spanning the UK, Syria, Australia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Arada has completed 17,000 homes to date.

Arada KSA’s first project is a SR14 billion residential master plan in the Al-Rimal district of northeastern Riyadh, making it one of the largest private real estate projects announced in the Saudi capital in recent years.

The development will cover approximately 2.5 million square meters and comprise an estimated 3,500 villas and townhouses, surrounded by 100,000 trees. Planned amenities include a school, retail outlets, a community center and sports facilities.

“The success of any residential community depends on understanding how people live,” Al-Dhabaan said. “Daily considerations, including mobility, access to services and green spaces, education, sports and community interaction, shape quality of life. At Arada KSA, we put people at the center of our planning, designing communities that create sustainable value beyond the home.”

Working closely with the relevant government authorities, Arada KSA will develop a master plan for the site aligned with Saudi Arabia’s housing vision and national development priorities.

“Arada KSA was established to build a sustainable presence in a Saudi real estate market undergoing significant growth and transformation,” Al-Dhabaan said. “Urban expansion, changing resident needs and higher expectations for community quality are reshaping the market. We see an opportunity not only to increase housing supply, but also to develop communities that deliver lasting value to residents.”

The Al-Rimal project will be funded through an investment structure regulated by the Capital Market Authority and managed by a licensed financial company. On-site construction and sales are scheduled to begin in 2027.

“Arada KSA’s strength comes from combining Arada’s proven track record in developing integrated communities across multiple markets with XTOPIA’s deep understanding of Saudi society and its needs,” Al-Dhabaan said. “This partnership allows us to apply global expertise while tailoring our projects to local market realities and the Kingdom’s lifestyle.”

The project supports the objectives of the Quality of Life Program, one of the Vision 2030 realization programs, which aims to make Saudi cities among the most livable in the world.

In Riyadh, the ambition is being advanced through the Green Riyadh program, led by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City. The program aims to plant 7.5 million trees across the capital and increase the per capita share of green space from 1.7 square meters to 28 square meters by 2030.