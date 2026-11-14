Bluestream Technologies is advancing field trials of EF Polymer in Jordan, combining Japanese materials technology with digital tools designed to help farmers make more informed irrigation decisions.

The initiative was discussed at a meeting between Jordan’s Minister of Agriculture Dr. Saeb Abdul Halim Mefleh Al-Khreizat; Abdullah Omar Qandeel, chairman of Bluestream Technologies; and Dr. Shosuke Kiba of Japan’s Universal Materials Incubator.

The approach combines EF Polymer, a plant-based, biodegradable soil amendment developed in Japan, with artificial intelligence and monitoring using low Earth orbit satellites. Bluestream is working with ModelBase to develop an integrated control panel that coordinates these technologies, bringing together satellite-derived infrared data and field measurements to assess soil moisture and crop conditions, support irrigation planning, and help reduce water use while sustaining agricultural output.

Current trials involving wheat, maize, blueberries, date palms, and alfalfa, conducted in conjunction with the National Agricultural Research Center, are informing a further study of the combined technologies under Jordanian agricultural conditions. The study is exploring the development of a national ecosystem in which low Earth orbit satellite monitoring supports remote verification of sustainable farming practices, making it possible for farmers and institutions to earn carbon credits “instantly” — adding a new layer of value to the sustainable farming experience.

Jordan is uniquely positioned to help strengthen the global carbon economy by making environmental stewardship more accessible and financially rewarding — potentially inspiring a renaissance in environmentally conscious behavior.

“Our mission is to bring together the most effective tech stack of hardware and software for each crop and redefine best practices for sustainable farming,” said Qandeel. “By combining EF Polymer with AI and satellite-derived insights, we aim to give farmers live alerts and understanding of crop and soil conditions, helping them know when to do what.”

The initiative brings together Bluestream’s technology integration capabilities and UMI’s Japanese technology network, with the Ministry of Agriculture participating in discussions on the potential application of these technologies in Jordan.

Bluestream Technologies is a Saudi-based platform that brings proven advanced technologies to the wider Middle East, primarily through its relationship with UMI. Its approach spans three stages: piloting technologies under regional field conditions, commercializing them with leading producers, and localizing them to support long-term regional supply. Its flagship initiative is EF Polymer, a Japanese organic water-retention technology for agriculture.

UMI is a Tokyo-based venture capital firm specializing in advanced materials and chemicals. UMI manages three funds with approximately $240 million in commitments across 49 portfolio companies.

Meanwhile, EF Polymer is a Japan-headquartered agri-tech company founded in 2019, with manufacturing in India. Its organic, biodegradable, super-absorbent soil amendment is made from upcycled fruit peels and other plant waste.