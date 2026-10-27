In Saudi Arabia, guests are welcomed with Arabic coffee and dates, and sweets are given as gifts for holidays and family gatherings. Chocolate is among those gifts. In 2024, the Saudi chocolate market was valued at $1.32 billion. According to Renub Research, it could reach $2 billion by 2033.

As the market grows, so does the government’s attention to what goes into sweets. Since 2018, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority has been implementing its Healthy Food Strategy. The agency urges manufacturers and importers to reduce the sugar content of their products. So when building a product range, importers need to consider not only purchase occasions but also ingredients.

Trusted suppliers under ‘Made in Russia’ brand

The national “Made in Russia” brand promotion program, run by the Russian Export Center, helps importers find the right manufacturer. The program works as an ecosystem, bringing together international exhibitions, business missions, certification, and marketing support. Through it, Saudi importers and retail chains gain access to trusted Russian suppliers.

The program covers about 2,500 Russian companies and includes more than 35,000 certified products. Among the chocolate and confectionery producers is Pobeda Confectionery Factory. It has been in operation since 1999 and produces about 200 metric tons of products per day. The factory supplies chocolate to more than 20 countries, including Saudi Arabia.

From classic recipes to sugar-free sweets

Pobeda’s range includes chocolate bars, filled and unfilled chocolates, chewy marmalade candies, wafer candies, and cakes. The factory sources cocoa beans from international companies and local suppliers in West Africa, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Sugar-free chocolate and confectionery is a separate line. These recipes use stevia-based sweeteners instead of sugar.

Halal standards

Both Pobeda production sites hold halal certificates under the GSO 2055-1:2015 standard, the main halal standard for the GCC countries. The certificates were issued by Gulftic-ICSC Halal and cover the production of chocolate, chocolate products, and other confectionery, including sugar-free items.

The factory’s food safety system is certified under the international FSSC 22000 scheme. Its ingredients meet the standards of the Eurasian Economic Union, the EU, and the US Food and Drug Administration, and factory specialists regularly audit raw material suppliers.

New opportunities for importers

A Saudi importer choosing chocolate looks at more than taste. Halal certification, a clear ingredient list, and a range for every occasion all matter. Pobeda offers classic bars and chocolates for holiday gifts, sugar-free products for health-conscious consumers, and halal certificates covering both categories. All that’s left is the best part: trying it.