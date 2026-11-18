Jazeera Paints, a leading company in paints and integrated construction solutions across Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, and North Africa, has launched its new corporate campaign, “Where Ingenuity Becomes Art,” under the theme “We Have Always Been With You.” The campaign reflects the company’s renewed vision and reinforces its position as a trusted partner in delivering integrated construction solutions.

Launched in early November, the campaign celebrates the enduring relationship Jazeera Paints has built with customers and communities for over nearly five decades. It highlights the company’s role in transforming spaces into more beautiful, inspiring, and sustainable environments, while reinforcing its brand values of innovation, ambition, and continuous renewal.

Through a series of creative storytelling initiatives and visual content, the campaign demonstrates how innovation can enhance everyday life and elevate the spaces people live, work, and interact in. It engages a broad audience that includes homeowners, families, interior design enthusiasts, architects, contractors, real estate developers, and business partners, reflecting the company’s presence across every stage of the construction journey, from individual homes to large-scale development projects.

Abdullah bin Saud Al-Romaih, CEO of Jazeera Paints, said: “Since our establishment, Jazeera Paints has been a partner in shaping the spaces where people live, work, and pursue their aspirations. The ‘Where Ingenuity Becomes Art’ campaign reflects our commitment to continuous innovation and to delivering integrated solutions that enhance quality of life and meet the evolving needs of our customers. Through this campaign, we reaffirm that our role extends beyond providing products to helping create more inspiring, beautiful, and sustainable environments.”

The campaign builds on Jazeera Paints’ legacy since its founding in 1979. Over the past four decades, the company has grown into one of the region’s leading providers of paints and construction solutions. Today, it operates an integrated industrial ecosystem, offers its products through more than 1,000 showrooms, over half of them in Saudi Arabia, and exports to nearly 20 countries around the world.

Through “Where Ingenuity Becomes Art,” Jazeera Paints reaffirms its commitment to driving innovation, fostering creativity, and developing integrated solutions that address the evolving needs of the construction sector. The campaign further strengthens the company’s position as a trusted partner in creating vibrant spaces that inspire people.