Mannai Corporation QPSC, one of the region’s leading diversified business groups, headquartered in Doha, Qatar, today announced that its Saudi subsidiary, Mannai Information Technology KSA, has been awarded a major contract by China Harbor Engineering Company, an international engineering and construction company, for the delivery of mechanical, electrical, public health services and technology works on a landmark development forming part of one of Riyadh’s flagship giga-projects.

The development forms part of one of Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious urban transformation initiatives, contributing to the Kingdom’s vision of creating world-class destinations that bring together culture, commerce and contemporary urban living. Representing a significant addition to Riyadh’s evolving urban landscape, the project reflects the scale and ambition of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 agenda.

Under the contract, Mannai Information Technology will deliver the full scope of mechanical, electrical and public health services systems together with the technology systems that will make the development a smart, connected and future-ready landmark. The project will be executed over a period of two years on a fast-tracked program, reflecting the strategic importance of the development to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions.

Mannai brings deep technology and integration experience from delivering mission-critical systems for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 venues and related infrastructure. This experience in delivering world-class venues to immovable deadlines and the highest international standards positions Mannai to meet the demanding schedule, technical complexity and quality expectations of a fast-tracked giga-project.

By combining MEP and technology contracting under a single, integrated delivery model, Mannai Information Technology will reduce interface risk, accelerate program certainty and provide a seamless path from design coordination through to testing, commissioning and handover.

Lakshimi Narayanan, general manager, Mannai Information Technology KSA, said: “We are honored to be entrusted by China Harbor Engineering Company with this iconic development, one of the most significant destinations taking shape in Riyadh today. This award reflects the confidence our partners place in Mannai’s ability to deliver complex, integrated MEP and technology programs at pace. We bring the same discipline and technology leadership that we demonstrated on FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and we are proud to contribute to the Kingdom’s transformation under Vision 2030.”

Liu Xuanyuan, CHEC’s project director, said: “We are pleased to welcome Mannai as our MEP and technology systems partner for this landmark development in Riyadh. The successful delivery of a project of this scale requires strong collaboration, technical expertise and a shared commitment to quality, safety and program objectives. We look forward to working closely with Mannai and all project stakeholders to deliver integrated, high-quality solutions that contribute to the successful completion of the development and support Riyadh’s continued growth.”

The award is a landmark milestone for Mannai Information Technology KSA, headquartered in Riyadh, and underscores the rapid growth of the group’s footprint in Saudi Arabia.

Mannai Information Technology KSA delivers across six business domains: connected buildings and cities; digital transformation and intelligent platforms; applications, AI and cybersecurity; cloud transformation and digital workspace; enterprise and hyperscale infrastructure; and EPC and technology contracting.

Mannai’s momentum in the Kingdom was showcased at LEAP 2026, where the company drew strong engagement from government entities, giga-project developers and enterprise customers. To date, Mannai Information Technology Saudi Arabia has signed more than 120 MoUs with leading global technology OEMs and strategic consultants, building a partner ecosystem that enables it to bring best-in-class solutions to Saudi Arabia’s most ambitious developments.