Apparel Group has launched AIVI, an artificial intelligence-powered fashion and lifestyle super-app that marks a significant evolution in the group’s three-decade retail journey. Building on years of e-commerce expertise in the region, AIVI brings together AI, data, loyalty and digital commerce to create a more intuitive and personal way to shop.

Available across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman, AIVI gives more than 15 million existing customers access to over 200,000 styles, with one clear shift in focus: from making customers search harder, to helping them discover better.

Club AIVI integrated into shopping experience

A key part of that strategy is Club AIVI, formerly Club Apparel, the group’s loyalty program now integrated directly into the platform. Backed by more than 2,600 stores, 85+ international brands and operations across 14 countries, Club AIVI gives existing members the ability to continue with the same registered ID, earning and redeeming rewards across participating Apparel Group brands, online and through physical retail and food and beverage outlets, making every purchase count, wherever it happens.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said: “AIVI is a defining milestone in Apparel Group’s evolution. Over 30 years, we have built scale, brands, stores and a deep understanding of the regional consumer. AIVI brings those strengths together with AI, data and technology to create the next generation of our retail ecosystem. It reflects where we are going as a group: more connected, more intelligent and increasingly built around the individual customer.”

From online shopping to AI-powered discovery

At the heart of the AIVI experience is Ask AIVI, an AI-powered fashion assistant that responds to text or voice. Customers can ask for an outfit for a dinner, a look for a specific occasion, styling ideas for an item they already like, or shoes, bags and accessories to match, with recommendations shaped by individual preferences, past searches and purchases.

Taking personalization a step further, Virtual Try-On allows customers to upload or take a photo and see how selected clothing may look on them before making a purchase, bringing the fitting room into the palm of their hand. Express fulfillment does the rest, delivering selected products in as little as 60 minutes in the UAE and 90 minutes across the Gulf.

Vivek Rajkumar, CEO of AIVI, said: “The opportunity is to make shopping feel less like navigating a catalogue and more like having an intelligent companion that understands what you need. AIVI brings conversational discovery, personalization, Virtual Try-On and faster fulfillment into one experience, while keeping the inspiration and enjoyment that make fashion personal.”

AIVI celebrates regional diversity with new song

As part of its regional launch, AIVI released its original song, “Own Your Vibe,” bringing together Arabic, Hindi and English in a single track. The choice of languages reflects the mix of cultures and communities across the GCC. The track features Saudi singer and pop artist Zena Emad, alongside Indian rapper and artist Karma (Vivek Arora).

Distributed by Warner Music MENA and supported by an official music video and wider digital campaign, the track carries the brand message, “AIVI is Me. AIVI is You. AIVI is Us.” — a reflection of the diverse communities AIVI is built to serve.

Available on iOS and Android across six GCC markets, AIVI arrives with the scale of an established business and the mindset of a new one, a defining step in Apparel Group’s ambition to connect physical retail, digital commerce, loyalty and AI around a single customer experience.