Six pioneering Arab female researchers from the GCC, including Saudi Arabia, have been recognized at the 13th edition of the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Middle East Program. Their work addresses pressing regional and global priorities, from infectious diseases and personalized medicine to water security, advanced materials and sustainable technologies.

Since its regional launch in 2014, the program has supported 69 Arab women researchers with more than SR4 million ($1.06 million) in endowments, helping them advance scientific careers and strengthening women’s contribution to the region’s research and innovation ecosystem. Two Saudi-based researchers are among this year’s honorees, bringing the number of women awarded from Saudi Arabia through the program to 19.

Women account for 41 percent of researchers in the Arab states, according to UNESCO data, placing the region above the global average for women’s participation in research. Sustaining this momentum requires continued investment in the pathways that enable women to progress through every stage of a scientific career and move into positions of scientific leadership.

Reflecting on L’Oréal’s role in advancing this ambition, Laurent Duffier, managing director of L’Oréal Saudi Arabia, said: “Saudi Arabia’s growing investment in research and innovation reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to advancing scientific excellence and strengthening its knowledge-based economy. The achievements of this year’s two Saudi winners of the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Program show the important role women researchers play in that progress. We believe at L’Oréal that recognizing scientific talent is as equally important as ensuring that women have the visibility, support and opportunities to advance their careers and take on leadership roles in science. Through the program, we are pleased to recognize these researchers and the depth of talent within the Kingdom.”

Salah Khaled, director of UNESCO, Doha office for Gulf states and Yemen, said: “The future of science must be shaped by the full diversity of talent within our communities. At UNESCO, empowering and enabling women and young talent to become changemakers is central to our work. We are honored to champion this initiative alongside L’Oréal and support a new generation of Arab female researchers whose discoveries can contribute to scientific progress and address challenges that transcend borders.”

This year’s six researchers reflect the growing contribution of Arab women in STEM to developing practical solutions to challenges with relevance both to the region and the world, such as healthcare, pandemic preparedness, water security and sustainable technologies. The six outstanding researchers recognized in 2026 are:

PhD students:

Alaa Mansour Almushaikeh (Saudi Arabia) — For her research on developing next-generation radiation-detecting materials for safer x-ray imaging.

Jawaher Alhammadi (UAE) — For her research on engineering cell models for more personalized medicine.

Hadeel Tarik Zedan (Qatar) — For her research on developing next-generation antivirals for coronaviruses and emerging respiratory viruses.

Post-doctorate researchers:

Dr. Aljawharah Alrubayyi (Saudi Arabia) — For her research on harnessing human immunity to advance vaccines and immunotherapies against viral infections.

Dr. Marieh Bassam Al-Handawi (UAE) — For her research on learning from desert plants to improve water security in the Middle East.

Dr. Sara Al-Araimi (Oman) — For her research on turning waste into cleaner water and new bio-based materials.

Sharing her perspective on this year’s selection, Professor Marie Abboud, president of the program’s jury, said: “Behind this year’s record number of applications are hundreds of women with bold scientific questions and ideas for the future. What impressed us as a jury was not only the exceptional calibre of the candidates, but the breadth of their ambitions. The six winners remind us that science moves forward when women are given the opportunity to know, think and dream. Supporting them means investing in scientific excellence, discoveries and leadership that will shape our region’s future.”

The 2026 awardees were selected by a distinguished 11-member jury of leading scientists and academics from across the Middle East, chaired by Professor Abboud (Saint Joseph University, Lebanon) and including Dr. Habiba Al-Safar (Khalifa University of Science and Technology, UAE), Dr. Maha Al-Mozaini (Research, Development and Innovation Authority, Saudi Arabia), Dr. Saba Al-Heialy (Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, UAE), Professor Fatma Taher (Zayed University, UAE), Professor Abeer Al-Bawab (The University of Jordan, Jordan), Professor Rihab Nasr (American University of Beirut, Lebanon), Dr. Nazek El-Atab (King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Saudi Arabia), Dr. Roula El-Hachem Wassef (Saint Joseph University, Lebanon), Dr. Rania Dghaim (Zayed University, UAE), and Dr. Hanifa AlBlooshi (Khalifa University of Science and Technology, UAE).

Celebrating 13 years of impact, the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science Middle East Program champions Arab female researchers, highlighting their vital role in driving scientific progress and a sustainable future. As part of the global program, which has recognized over 5,000 female researchers across more than 140 countries, including seven Nobel Prize winners, these women embody the belief that “the world needs science, and science needs women.”