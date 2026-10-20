RAWALPINDI: England captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan in the one-day international cricket tri-series on Tuesday.

A comeback century from Salman Ali Agha led Pakistan to 37-run victory against Sri Lanka last Sunday despite heavy dew making things difficult for bowlers under lights at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan were unchanged with four fast bowlers and two spin allrounders in Arafat Minhas and Saim Ayub.

Brook, who has had phenomenal personal success in Pakistan from scoring 1,126 runs in 16 cross-format games, said “dew might play a big factor tonight” and hoped his team can restrict Pakistan.

England were without key players Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer for the tri-series; Buttler had a hamstring injury and Archer was being rested.

Jordan Cox has replaced Buttler as the wicketkeeper while Sonny Baker replaced Archer as England also went with four seamers but included specialist spinner Adil Rashid in the XI.

Rawalpindi will host one more game on Thursday between England and Sri Lanka before the tournament moves to Lahore, which also hosts the final on Oct. 31.

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Lineups:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Saad Baig, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (captain), Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

England: Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Sonny Baker.