RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has unveiled more than 60 billion dirhams ($16.3 billion) in local manufacturing opportunities through 2030, as the UAE energy giant seeks to boost domestic production and strengthen industrial supply chains.

Announced at the second Make it with ADNOC Forum ahead of energy exhibition ADIPEC, the opportunities cover more than 200 products and a broad range of critical spare parts.

Many of these products are currently imported by ADNOC, and local production is expected to shorten lead times and reduce exposure to global supply disruptions, according to a statement.

ADNOC has signed local manufacturing agreements worth 80 billion dirhams with UAE and international companies since 2022, while its partners have invested 4.5 billion dirhams in new factories and advanced manufacturing capabilities across the country, the company said.

The latest announcement builds on ADNOC’s target of locally manufacturing 90 billion dirhams worth of products by 2030.

The company plans to direct 220 billion dirhams into the UAE economy between 2025 and 2030 through its In-Country Value program, which channels procurement spending toward local industry and private-sector jobs.

The program had already directed more than 307 billion dirhams into the economy since its launch in 2018, as of the end of 2025.

“ADNOC’s growth creates a powerful opportunity to deepen the UAE’s industrial strength. Our next phase is about giving manufacturers and investors the confidence to act: clarity on what we need, visibility of when we need it, and a simpler route to compete for our business,” UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, said.

New partnerships expand manufacturing support

ADNOC will work with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office to connect manufacturing opportunities with industrial investment support, access to a national industrial database and financing through the National Industrial Resilience Fund.

The collaboration aims to help manufacturers turn identified demand into viable investments and establish longer-term supply arrangements.

The firm also signed two memoranda of understanding on the sidelines of the forum, with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and KEZAD Group, and expanded its Local+ program to more than 100 UAE manufacturers, up from 70 at its launch in May.

The program gives locally made products priority in ADNOC projects by requiring contractors on new tenders to source relevant products from approved manufacturers.