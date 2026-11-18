RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy project pipeline has reached approximately 79 gigawatts, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said, as the Kingdom targets a 50 percent renewable share of its electricity mix by 2030.

The expansion is intended to diversify electricity generation and reduce reliance on liquid fuels, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

The minister announced the figure during the 31st UN Climate Change Conference, COP31, in Antalya, as the Saudi Power Procurement Co. opened prequalification for developers seeking to participate in the eighth round of the National Renewable Energy Program.

The round covers three solar and wind projects with a combined capacity of 3.2 GW: the 1.3 GW Al-Muzairah wind project in the Makkah region, the 900-megawatt Tumair solar project in Riyadh province and the 1 GW East Al-Amwah solar project in Asir. Together, they represent 1.9 GW of solar capacity and 1.3 GW of wind power.

Prequalification is the first stage of the competitive procurement process. SPPC conducts preliminary studies and tenders projects before selecting developers and signing power purchase agreements. The announcement therefore does not mean construction has begun or contracts have been awarded.

Projects at different stages

The expansion falls under the National Renewable Energy Program, which targets between 100 GW and 130 GW of renewable capacity by 2030, according to the project tracker published by the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, KAPSARC.

The figures reflect the scale of Saudi Arabia’s development pipeline but also highlight the importance of distinguishing planned capacity from projects already under construction or in operation.

KAPSARC’s September 2026 data tracked approximately 70 GW across 58 renewable energy projects, including 17 operational facilities, 24 projects under development and 17 offered for competitive bidding.

Energy storage expansion

Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy strategy extends beyond power generation to battery energy storage systems, which store electricity for later use, improve the utilization of renewable output and support grid stability.

According to the Kingdom’s second nationally determined contribution submitted under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Saudi Arabia has tendered approximately 30 gigawatt-hours of energy storage capacity.

Of that total, 8 GWh is operational and connected to the grid, while the remaining 22 GWh is at various stages of development.

$8.2 billion in investments

Saudi renewable energy projects involve domestic developers and companies affiliated with the Public Investment Fund, including Acwa and Badeel, alongside Saudi Aramco Power Co.

On July 14, 2025, SPPC signed power purchase agreements for seven projects totaling 15 GW, with initial investments estimated at $8.3 billion. The projects involve a consortium led by Acwa and including Badeel and SAPCO.

In November 2025, Acwa announced financial close for the seven projects, valued at $8.2 billion (SR31 billion), securing financing for their development.

The portfolio comprises five photovoltaic solar plants totaling 12 GW — Bisha, Al-Humaij, Khulais, Afif 1 and Afif 2 — and two wind farms, Starah and Shaqra, with a combined capacity of 3 GW.

Spread across several regions of the Kingdom, the facilities are scheduled to enter service in phases during the second half of 2027 and the first half of 2028.

The projects form part of the National Renewable Energy Program overseen by the Energy Ministry, while the PIF aims to develop 70 percent of Saudi Arabia’s targeted renewable energy capacity by 2030.