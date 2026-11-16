RIYADH: Energy companies listed on the Saudi Exchange recorded strong earnings growth during the first nine months of 2026, with combined net profits rising 42.8 percent to SR396.15 billion ($105.64 billion) compared with the same period last year.

The performance came amid sharp shifts in global energy markets driven by geopolitical tensions, supply disruptions and rising shipping costs, which affected companies across the energy industry to varying degrees, according to Asharq Al-Awsat.

The Saudi results reveal significant differences in how companies benefited from these developments. While Saudi Aramco accounted for the overwhelming majority of sector profits, Bahri recorded a sharp earnings increase and Petro Rabigh returned to profitability. Some drilling companies, however, reported weaker results.

Growth also extended into the third quarter, when the six companies' combined net profits rose 50.1 percent to SR145.15 billion.

Global energy companies' profits

The improvement in earnings was not limited to Saudi companies. Major international oil producers also reported strong gains in the third quarter, supported by supply disruptions, higher energy prices and wider refining margins.

ExxonMobil's net profit reached $15.4 billion, compared with $7.5 billion in the same quarter last year.

Shell's adjusted earnings rose to $10.81 billion from $5.43 billion, while TotalEnergies' adjusted net income surged to $9.1 billion from $4 billion a year earlier.

The companies said supply disruptions in the Middle East, combined with limited available refining capacity and declining inventories, had pushed refining margins to historically high levels.

According to Reuters, Shell's refining margins approached $42 per barrel, while those at TotalEnergies reached approximately $33.20 per barrel, boosting earnings from petroleum products and trading operations.

Aramco leads sector profits

Saudi Aramco topped the energy sector in net profits during the first nine months of 2026, with earnings attributable to shareholders rising 36.1 percent to SR379.02 billion, compared with SR278.57 billion in the corresponding period last year.

The company accounted for approximately 95.7 percent of the sector's combined net profits, reflecting the considerable weight of its results in determining overall performance.

That dominance also underscores the importance of examining the other companies individually to understand developments across different energy-related activities.

Aramco's revenue and other income related to sales increased 20.8 percent to approximately SR1.52 trillion, compared with around SR 1.25 trillion during the first nine months of 2025.

Bahri Records Sharp Profit Surge

The National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, also known as Bahri, ranked second in net profits, recording a 586.7 percent surge to approximately SR 9.98 billion, compared with SR 1.45 billion during the first nine months of the previous year.

Revenue also climbed 268.4 percent to approximately SR26.1 billion, up from SR7.08 billion.

The performance reflects the company's gains from stronger maritime transportation activity and higher freight earnings, particularly in oil shipping, which increased its contribution to the combined profit growth of listed energy companies.

Petro Rabigh returns to profitability

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co., also known as Petro Rabigh, recorded a significant turnaround, posting net profits of approximately SR6.7 billion during the first nine months of 2026, compared with losses of SR3.29 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue increased 113.6 percent to around SR52.03 billion, compared with SR24.36 billion a year earlier.

The improvement was supported by higher operating rates at the company's industrial complex, increased sales volumes, stronger prices for refined and petrochemical products, and lower financing costs.

The year-on-year comparison was also affected by weaker production and sales during the corresponding period of 2025, when the company's operating facilities underwent a comprehensive scheduled maintenance shutdown.

Drilling companies face pressure

Changes in global energy markets did not benefit every segment of the sector.

ADES Holding reported a 23 percent decline in net profit to approximately SR459.8 million, compared with SR597.3 million during the first nine months of 2025, despite a 44 percent increase in revenue to around SR 6.77 billion.

Revenue growth was driven by the expansion of international operations and contributions from new acquisitions, while earnings were affected by lower operating margins, higher expenses and the temporary suspension of several regional operations.

Arabian Drilling Co.'s net profit fell 90.6 percent to approximately SR6.9 million, compared with SR73.3 million a year earlier.

Revenue declined 8.1 percent to approximately SR2.4 billion.

Saudi Arabian Refineries Co. also reported a 24.4 percent increase in net losses to approximately SR27.5 million, compared with losses of SR22.1 million during the first nine months of the previous year.

The deterioration reflected impairment losses related to the market value of certain investments, alongside higher general and administrative expenses.

The Qassim 1 Independent Power Plant project. Acwa

Third-Quarter Results

In the third quarter of 2026, the six listed energy companies recorded a 50.1 percent increase in combined net profits to approximately SR145.15 billion, compared with SR96.72 billion in the same quarter last year.

The results extended the earnings growth recorded during the first nine months.

Aramco maintained its leading position, with third-quarter profits attributable to shareholders reaching approximately SR137.39 billion, up 41.3 percent year-on-year.

Bahri ranked second after its quarterly net profit jumped 890.7 percent to approximately SR5.09 billion, compared with SR513.4 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Petro Rabigh continued its recovery, reporting profits of approximately SR2.58 billion, reversing losses of SR1.24 billion a year earlier.

The turnaround was supported by improved operating rates, higher sales volumes and stronger product margins.

ADES Holding, meanwhile, reported a 55.8 percent decline in quarterly net profit to approximately SR94.9 million, despite a 34.8 percent increase in revenue, reflecting continued pressure on profitability.

Arabian Drilling returned to quarterly profitability, recording net income of approximately SR31.4 million, compared with losses of SR9.4 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

The improvement was supported by higher rig utilization rates and greater operational efficiency.

Saudi Arabian Refineries Co. posted a quarterly loss of approximately SR22.5 million, compared with a profit of SR1.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.

The quarterly figures highlight the continuing divergence in performance across the energy sector.

While Aramco, Bahri and Petro Rabigh drove earnings growth, some drilling and investment companies continued to face pressure on profit margins and financial results, reflecting differences in business models, operating conditions and costs.

Uneven Performance and Sustainable Growth

Commenting on the sector's financial results, financial and economic expert and market analyst Suleiman Al-Humaid Al-Khaldi, a member of the Saudi Economic Association, said the performance of Saudi energy companies during the first nine months of 2026 reflected strong growth in combined profits, which increased more than 42 percent to approximately SR396.15 billion.

However, he cautioned that the headline figures concealed significant differences between companies and activities within the sector.

Speaking to Asharq Al-Awsat, Al-Khaldi explained that Saudi Aramco was the principal driver of sector earnings growth, generating approximately SR379 billion and accounting for 95.7 percent of combined profits.

This made Aramco's financial results the single most influential factor in overall sector performance, supported by higher revenue and improved operating results.

Al-Khaldi noted that Bahri recorded the most significant profit increase among the listed companies, with earnings rising approximately 587 percent, benefiting from stronger maritime transportation activity, particularly oil shipping, and higher freight rates.

He said the sustainability of this growth would depend on demand levels, shipping rates and operating costs, given the cyclical nature of the maritime transportation industry.

Al-Khaldi also described Petro Rabigh's return to profitability as one of the most notable developments in the sector's results.

The turnaround was driven by higher operating rates and sales volumes, improved product prices and reduced financing costs.

However, he pointed out that the comparison was also influenced by maintenance work that affected the company's results during the same period last year.

This made it important to distinguish between a recovery from a low comparison base and sustainable improvements in operating performance.

Conversely, Al-Khaldi highlighted declining profits at ADES Holding and Arabian Drilling, along with widening losses at Saudi Arabian Refineries Co.

He stressed that growth in combined sector profits did not necessarily indicate improved performance across all companies, particularly as some activities continued to face pressure from operating and financing costs and weaker profit margins.

Al-Khaldi said sustaining earnings growth in the coming period would depend on companies' ability to improve operational efficiency, control costs and translate revenue increases into actual profits.

He emphasized the importance of assessing each business segment independently rather than relying solely on aggregate growth indicators to evaluate the sector's financial performance.