DUBAI: Tovah Feldshuh, the star of “Nobody Wants This,” has criticized co-star Adam Brody over his comments describing Israel’s war on Gaza as genocide and calling for “a free Palestine.”

Brody, who plays rabbi Noah in the Netflix romantic comedy, recently told GQ: “Put me down as thinking it’s a genocide. Put me down as wanting a free Palestine.”

He added: “It’s awful that it’s taken so much death and misery, but it does feel like it’s reaching a breaking point that it should have a while ago.”

Feldshuh, who plays Noah’s mother Bina, responded in an interview with The New York Post, saying “to accuse the Jewish people of genocide is wild. It’s right out of Hitler’s playbook. You take the victim and you make the victim the perpetrator.”

The veteran Broadway actress also expressed concern about the influence of Jewish celebrities speaking publicly on the issue.

“(It) makes a difference to the (Jewish) community,” she said.

However, Feldshuh maintained that political differences had not created tensions on set.

“My job, as Bina but also as Tovah, is to love the people on set at my place of work, to be kind,” she said.

Series creator Erin Foster also addressed Brody’s remarks during an appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.

“While I love Adam, I also disagree with him, and that’s okay,” she said.

The comments come as the show’s third season streams on Netflix.