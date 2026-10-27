DUBAI: US Dutch Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid is fronting Italian fashion label Miu Miu’s Holiday 2026 campaign, which was unveiled this week.

Shot by US photographer Tina Barney and styled by Russian stylist Lotta Volkova, the campaign’s setting is a grand townhouse, decorated for the festive season with fir branches, antique furniture and wood-paneled rooms.

The label described it as an “uptown fairytale” and said the wardrobe played on contrasts between everyday archetypes and seasonal sparkle, as well as between ease and formality.

Hadid shared images from the shoot on Instagram, writing “All I want is miu miu” alongside a goose emoji. She also thanked “mrs prada and the whole team,” in reference to Italian designer Miuccia Prada, the label’s creative director.

In one image, Hadid wore an oversized brown herringbone coat layered over a cream knit, a navy sweater and a white collared shirt. She wore her hair pulled back, added tortoiseshell sunglasses and held a plush goose wrapped in a green printed scarf. Another frame showed her in a blush satin mini dress with an embellished bodice, worn under an oversized navy jacket and paired with a pink croc-effect top-handle bag.

The campaign also featured US actress Louisa Jacobson, Chinese model Xiao Wen Ju and Japanese singer Momo, a member of K-pop group TWICE and a Miu Miu ambassador.

Hadid has had a long relationship with the label. Last year, she starred in Miu Miu’s Holiday 2025 campaign alongside Ghanaian model Dede Mansro, Ju and rising model Viola. Shot by photographer Angela Hill, it was set in an Elizabethan manor house in the British countryside.

In March 2025, she fronted the brand’s leather goods campaign, photographed by US photographer Steven Meisel, which spotlighted the Wander and Arcadie bags. She returned for another bag campaign in April this year.

During Paris Fashion Week this season, Hadid closed Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2027 show in a charcoal-gray halter-style top and a low-slung pleated midi skirt.

Away from Miu Miu, Hadid is the founder and creative director of knitwear label Guest in Residence, which she launched in 2022. Last month, the label released its first denim line, with Moroccan-Italian model Malika El-Maslouhi and Hadid’s sister, US Dutch Palestinian model Bella, starring in the campaign.