DUBAI: Azerbaijani label GNL Couture presented a collection of soft pastel eveningwear at Dubai Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2027 edition on a night that also featured KEL’, L’Scarlett and Nafsika Skourti.

GNL Couture’s looks at the Dubai Design District included a strapless ivory gown embroidered with pastel vines and worn with a cape, an ice-blue halter gown with a sheer corset waist dotted with mint flowers, and a strapless dress with a tiered fringe skirt. A sleeveless white top with pastel floral embroidery was paired with a draped pistachio chiffon skirt.

Ukrainian fashion house KEL’ showed a black cropped organza jacket covered in 3D petals, worn over a column skirt with sheer, boned panels at the hips. A sheer white lace gown was scattered with 3D butterflies.

Vietnamese label L’Scarlett focused on black eveningwear trimmed with gold beading and finished with sculptural gold calla lily brooches. A one-shoulder gown featured an oversized folded collar, while a strapless champagne gown was fully embellished.

Jordan-based Nafsika Skourti closed the night. The Greek-Palestinian designer, who co-founded the label with sister Stephanie in 2014 sent out woven bandeau tops trailing floor-length cord fringe over black trousers, in black and white and in pink, red, yellow and green.

The day also included a show by NIF Global x London School of Trends and a presentation by Gigi Boutique.