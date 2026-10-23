DUBAI: Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al-Jasmi opened the spring/summer 2027 edition of Dubai Fashion Week on Thursday night, and Lebanese star Cyrine Abdelnour closed Indian designer Pallavi Puri’s show.

The five-day event, co-founded by Dubai Design District (D3) and the Arab Fashion Council, runs at Dubai Design District until Oct. 26. Four designers presented on the opening night.

Al-Jasmi, whose gowns have been worn by Beyonce, Lady Gaga and Naomi Campbell, made his Dubai Fashion Week runway debut with eveningwear in nude, lilac and black. Looks included a sheer high-necked gown with floor-length cape sleeves covered in crystals and pearls, a halter gown with strands of crystals draped across the skirt and a strapless black gown with a voluminous ruffled skirt.

UAE-based designer Sara Pedram followed with “Simurgh,” a collection inspired by “The Conference of the Birds,” a 12th-century poem by Attar of Nishapur. Sheer looks featured wing-like extensions at the shoulders, while a Prussian-blue velvet gown had a Swarovski-crystal Tree of Life traced across its train.

Puri, who has an atelier in Dubai, presented “Beyond Borders,” influenced by traditional Indian beadwork. Horses appeared on several pieces, reflecting the designer’s interest in the animals and Dubai’s equestrian culture. A hand-painted blue horse head decorated a white strapless gown with trailing blue fringe, and a stained-glass-style horse appeared on a one-shoulder fringed dress. Other looks included a pink column gown embroidered with chain links and worn with a feather stole. Indian model Lisa Haydon opened the show, while Abdelnour closed it in an embellished bridal look.

Mumbai-based designer Krésha Bajaj closed the evening with a collection presented in collaboration with Alok Lodha Jewels. Beaded fringe ran through the line, from a gray crocheted crop top and skirt to tie-dye skirts worn with white tank tops and silk headscarves. Zebra stripes appeared in blue sequins on a corset and skirt, and a lilac top was paired with leopard-print capri pants and a beaded fan. Chiffon gowns in lilac and butter yellow featured crocheted corset bodices, and gemstone jewelry completed the looks.