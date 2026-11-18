DUBAI: Models Mariah Idrissi and Nora Attal met for the first time this week at an event in London celebrating the achievements of British Moroccan women.

The gathering, organized by Moroccan Changemakers UK, took place at the House of Lords, the upper chamber of the UK Parliament, with both models sharing moments from the day on Instagram.

“We finally met!” Attal wrote on Instagram Stories, alongside a photograph of the pair pointing at the organization’s banner.

Instagram/@noraattal

Attal wore a long brown double-breasted coat over a white ensemble and carried a white clutch, while Idrissi opted for an orange and blue geometric-print coat paired with a black turban, her signature hijab style.

In another post, Idrissi wrote that the occasion had brought together “an all-Moroccan women delegation.” She thanked the organization’s founder, Ibtisam Belola, British peer Baroness Shaista Gohir and the Moroccan Embassy in London for their support.

Idrissi, who was seen addressing attendees in footage reshared on her account, was born in northwest London to Moroccan and Pakistani parents. She was scouted in a shopping center and rose to fame in 2015 when she appeared in H&M’s “Close the Loop” campaign, becoming the first hijab-wearing model to feature in an advertisement for the Swedish retailer. She has since worked with MAC Cosmetics, ASOS and Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, delivered a TEDxTeen talk on modest fashion in 2016 and moved into filmmaking.

“I wear hijab to represent my faith, my culture, and because I genuinely love the idea of modest dress,” she told Arab News in a previous interview.

London-based Attal was discovered by Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson and shot a campaign for his label JW Anderson in 2014, before making her runway debut. She has since walked for Chanel, Fendi, Valentino and Tod’s, and fronted campaigns for Prada, Tiffany & Co. and Burberry, most recently starring in the British label’s summer 2026 campaign.

In 2017, she appeared on the September cover of British Vogue alongside models including Kate Moss and landed her first solo Vogue cover with Vogue Arabia’s December issue, for which she wore a traditional ceremonial headpiece in a nod to her roots.