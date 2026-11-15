DUBAI: Moroccan Italian model Malika El-Maslouhi is bringing festive cheer to the latest campaign from American fashion retailer Abercrombie & Fitch, highlighting the brand’s latest collection of party-ready looks ahead of the holiday season.

The label shared a series of images on Instagram showing El-Maslouhi posing on a cobbled street surrounded by city buildings as snow falls around her. The model sports a long, dark oversized coat paired with black trousers and pointed heels and carries a towering stack of gift boxes wrapped in festive red, green and tartan.

“@malika.elmaslouhi has arrived and brought our newest collection of party looks with her,” reads the caption, along with the hashtag #abercrombiepartner.

The campaign marks another major collaboration for the model, who has enjoyed a busy year working with international fashion houses and contemporary labels.

In September, she joined supermodel Gigi Hadid for the launch of the first denim collection from Hadid’s knitwear brand, Guest in Residence, which marked the label’s expansion beyond its signature cashmere.

Earlier this year, El-Maslouhi appeared in Calvin Klein’s swimwear campaign, photographed by Josh Olins, following a spring denim campaign for the American brand. She also starred in Parisian label Maje’s Spring-Summer 2026 campaign, where she was shown in relaxed silhouettes including striped knitwear and wide-leg denim.

A key moment came during Paris Fashion Week, where she walked for Nina Ricci’s Fall/Winter 2026 show. Notably, El-Maslouhi was selected to close the runway presentation. She wore a silky rose-gold suit, which caught and reflected the runway lights as she moved, giving the tailoring a luminous, almost liquid quality.

In 2025, the model fronted a holiday campaign for French luxury beauty house Guerlain, promoting its limited-edition Rouge G lipstick and festive accessories. She was also the face of Anthropologie’s 2026 resort-wear collection, which featured jewel-toned maxi dresses, sleek knitted pieces and satin gowns.

Born in Milan to a Moroccan father and an Italian mother, El-Maslouhi began her modeling career at 18. She has since walked for leading fashion houses including Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Jacquemus, appearing on runways across New York, London, Milan and Paris.

Her portfolio also includes campaigns for Off-White, Lanvin and Jimmy Choo, while in 2022 she was named Model of the Year in Italy.