DUBAI: British-Australian actress Naomi Watts wore a design by Saudi label Ashi Studio to the Mexico City premiere of the second season of legal drama series “All’s Fair” this week.

Watts wore an ivory, high-neck, sleeveless top from the label’s Spring/Summer 2026 couture collection, covered in textured beadwork and finished with a beaded fringe at the hip. She paired it with a fitted white floor-length skirt with a train and accessorized with Sloan diamond stud earrings by jeweler Briony Raymond. She wore her hair in a loose updo.

Watts was joined at the event by co-stars Kim Kardashian, Sarah Paulson and Niecy Nash-Betts. The event, which drew dozens of fans, was delayed by rain, according to Mexican news site UnoTV.

Created by US producer Ryan Murphy, the series follows a group of female divorce lawyers who leave a male-dominated firm to start their own practice. The second season had its world premiere at the Rome Film Festival this month and begins streaming on Disney+ in the region on Nov. 4, with three episodes followed by weekly releases.

The cast also includes Glenn Close and US singer and actress Teyana Taylor, who wore an all-white gown from the same Ashi Studio couture collection to the Santa Barbara International Film Festival earlier this year.

Ashi Studio presented its Spring/Summer 2026 couture line at Paris Haute Couture Week in January. The collection focused on corsetry, layered surfaces and beadwork, with lighter looks that included sculpted white dresses and feathered designs.

The Paris-based label is helmed by Saudi couturier Mohammed Ashi, who in 2023 became the first Gulf couturier to join the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode as a guest member. The same year, he became the first Gulf designer on The Business of Fashion’s BoF 500 list.

The label marked two decades in fashion with its Fall 2026 couture show in Paris in July.

Ashi’s designs have been worn by Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Penelope Cruz and Queen Rania of Jordan. Australian actress Margot Robbie wore a custom Ashi Studio gown to the Sydney premiere of “Wuthering Heights” earlier this year.