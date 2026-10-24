DUBAI: Omani footwear label Luvashk presented its Polka Dot Collection on the sidelines of Paris Fashion Week this month, a new take on its bestselling ballerina heel finished with lace and Swarovski crystals.

“Paris has always represented effortless elegance, romance, and femininity to me, but also a certain playfulness,” founder and creative director Laila Fadhil told Arab News. “I didn’t want to interpret Paris in an obvious way. I wanted to capture a feeling rather than a landmark, something sophisticated but still fun and unexpected.”

The hardest part, she said, was keeping the print in check. “Polka dots are such a recognizable pattern, and I wanted to reinterpret them in a way that felt luxurious rather than overly playful,” she said. “Sometimes the hardest decision is knowing when a design has just enough personality without adding too much.”

The presentation also featured pieces from Los Angeles label Songs of Siren, founded by designer Tinka Weener, alongside collaborations with MLCS-Boutique and Sasha Donnellan.

“When you start a brand in Salalah, you dream of seeing your designs on international platforms, but experiencing that moment is something completely different,” Fadhil said. “Seeing Luvashk interpreted alongside other designers’ work gives the shoes a new dimension.”

Fadhil, who grew up in Salalah, launched Luvashk in 2021. “I’ve always believed that shoes can completely transform an outfit,” she said. “You can wear something very simple, but the right pair of heels changes everything.”

The shoes are designed in Oman and made in Italy, with Fadhil overseeing silhouettes, colors, materials and finishing. “This combination is special because it connects Omani creativity with Italian footwear-making expertise,” she said.

The name combines “luv,” a playful spelling of the English word, with “ashk,” from the Arabic and Persian word for passionate love. “For me, Luvashk is about sending love from Oman to the world,” she said.

She said she designed the heels to move from day to night. “I want a woman to be able to wear Luvashk with jeans and a simple outfit during the day, then style the same pair for dinner or a special occasion,” she said.

Each collection draws on a place. An earlier pink ballerina design took its cue from Salalah, and the label’s red leather styles from New York. Fadhil said she would like to build a full collection around her hometown next.

“From the greenery during the khareef season to the Arabian Sea, the colors, traditional textiles, and cultural heritage, there is endless inspiration,” she said. “I would love to … introduce a little piece of Dhofar to the international fashion world.”

About 90 percent of Luvashk’s customers are based outside Oman. “Arab women often appreciate statement pieces, beautiful details, and designs that make an impression, especially for celebrations and special occasions,” Fadhil said, adding that international customers often style the heels with more casual looks.

Building a brand internationally from Oman has its challenges, she said. “You have to work harder to build connections, gain visibility, and establish yourself in an industry where many opportunities are concentrated in established fashion capitals,” she said. “But I also believe that being Omani makes our story different.”

This year, Fadhil was named Entrepreneur of the Year in Fashion Designing at The Origin 2026. She said the year also included presenting designs in New York and recognition through Visa She’s Next.

The brand works with Dar Al-Atta’a on initiatives supporting heart patients, a cause Fadhil linked to losing her father, a businessman, to heart disease.

“He taught me to believe in myself and never limit my dreams because of where I come from,” she said. “I wanted to turn something deeply personal into something meaningful by supporting heart-health awareness through the brand.”