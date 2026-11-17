DUBAI: US actress and singer Sofia Carson attended fashion magazine ELLE’s 2026 Women in Hollywood celebration in Los Angeles this week in a look by Lebanese couturier Elie Saab.

Carson wore an ensemble from Saab’s Fall/Winter 2026 ready-to-wear collection, featuring a strapless black lace bustier layered over a nude lining and finished with a structured peplum hem.

She paired the top with slim black tailored trousers, black leather gloves and pointed black pumps, echoing the way the look was styled on the runway.

It is not the first time Carson has turned to Lebanese designers for a high-profile appearance.

In July 2022, she attended the premiere of her Netflix film “Purple Hearts” in a deep purple gown from Saab’s Fall 2022 collection. Two months later, she wore an embellished crop top and mini skirt set from fellow Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad’s Resort 2023 collection to the Global Citizen Festival in New York.

In 2023, she wore a black draped cape gown by Murad to the Cam for a Cause event, held in memory of her late “Descendants” co-star Cameron Boyce.

At the closing ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, Carson wore a green gown from Saab’s Spring/Summer 2024 couture collection, featuring a draped skirt and an embellished neckline.

She also performed alongside Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli at New York City’s Madison Square Garden in a scarlet Saab couture gown, before returning to the stage the following day in a black off-the-shoulder taffeta dress by Murad.

In February 2025, Carson attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a blush Elie Saab haute couture gown with an asymmetrical draped neckline and a train. She went on to wear the label repeatedly while promoting her Netflix films “The Life List” and “My Oxford Year.”

In June 2025, she wore a black long-sleeved Elie Saab dress with a bow-tied collar and ruffle detailing to the Nouvelles Vagues International Biarritz Film Festival in France.

In August 2025, she attended the amfAR Gala Venezia in Venice in a beaded blush gown from Saab’s Fall/Winter 2025 couture collection, which featured floral appliques and a boned corset.