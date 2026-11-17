JEDDAH: Jordan has raised 400 million dinars ($564 million) through its first sukuk issuance for municipalities, with the proceeds set to help Greater Amman Municipality repay part of its outstanding debt and diversify its financing sources.

The five-year Islamic financing instrument, issued for Amman Vision Investment and Development Co. under a lease-to-own structure, carries an annual rental return of 5.5 percent. It represents the first tranche of a Cabinet-approved 1-billion-dinar sukuk program, the Central Bank of Jordan said.

Participating Islamic banks fully subscribed to the issuance, demonstrating the role of sukuk in mobilizing savings for development financing, Jordan News Agency — also known as Petra — reported, citing the central bank.

The issuance marks the first time Jordanian municipalities have accessed this form of Islamic financing, creating an additional funding channel for local authorities and broadening the range of instruments available to public-sector entities.

“The central bank described the issuance as a new phase in Islamic financing for public projects, enabling wider participation by financial and investment institutions in local development through instruments that combine Shariah compliance with capital-market investment opportunities,” Petra stated.

Municipal debt restructuring

The sukuk form part of a broader effort by GAM to restructure its financial obligations, reduce borrowing costs and expand its capacity to finance infrastructure and public services.

The program is coordinated by a joint committee comprising the municipality, the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Jordan, Petra reported in April.

The municipality plans to replace existing high-cost financing with Islamic sukuk, with the principal to be repaid in full at the end of the five-year term.

Returns will be paid periodically, Deputy City Director for Financial Affairs Ibrahim Zyoud said in October.

Lower borrowing costs

The broader restructuring plan is projected to reduce financing costs by approximately 70 million dinars over its initial five-year term.

Savings could reach 140 million dinars if the arrangement is extended for an additional five years, according to an earlier Cabinet announcement reported by Petra.

The central bank said the issuance is expected to diversify investment and fixed-income instruments, deepen the domestic financial market and attract new investor groups, including insurance companies and savings, investment and retirement funds.

The sukuk are eligible for listing and trading on the Amman Stock Exchange, subject to regulatory conditions, giving investors greater flexibility in managing liquidity, the central bank said.