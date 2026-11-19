RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s and the UAE’s holdings of US Treasury securities fell by $13.3 billion in September to $244 billion, as foreign holdings of US Treasuries recorded their largest monthly decline in about six months.

US Treasury Department data showed that Saudi holdings fell by $5.3 billion, from $141.2 billion in August to $135.9 billion in September, a decline of 3.8 percent, Asharq Bloomberg reported.

The UAE’s holdings fell by $8 billion, from $116.1 billion to $108.1 billion, a monthly decline of 6.9 percent, according to the data.

Despite the monthly drop, both countries’ holdings remained higher than a year earlier, when Saudi holdings stood at $134.2 billion and the UAE’s at $103.3 billion.

Foreign holdings fall to a 1-year low

The decline in Saudi and UAE holdings was part of a broader drop in foreign investors’ holdings of US Treasuries, which fell by $75.5 billion in September to $9.24 trillion. This was the lowest level since October 2025 and the largest monthly decline in six months.

China and France led the decline. China’s holdings fell by about $26.8 billion to $563.9 billion, while France’s holdings dropped by $31.4 billion to $332 billion.

Japan’s holdings, the largest among foreign owners of US Treasuries, fell by $5.2 billion to $1.063 trillion, the lowest level since the end of 2024. The UK’s holdings, the second largest among foreign holders, fell by $8.7 billion to $985.8 billion.

By contrast, Belgium’s holdings rose by $17.4 billion to $507.9 billion, while Canada’s holdings increased by $3.1 billion to $467.7 billion.

Rising bond yields weigh on valuations

The foreign holdings data reflects changes in the valuation of securities, in addition to net sales and purchases.

The decline in holdings in September coincided with a 2.2 percent fall in the Bloomberg index of US Treasuries, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates in an effort to curb inflation.

The US Treasury Department also noted that the data, which is collected mainly from custodians and brokers within the US, may not accurately reflect the ultimate ownership of securities held through accounts abroad.