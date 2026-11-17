RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has concentrated roughly 80 percent of its reportable US equity holdings in SpaceX as of the end of the third quarter, according to its latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The filing showed that PIF’s reportable US equity holdings stood at $28.99 billion as of Sept. 30, down 23.5 percent from the end of the second quarter.

The filing comes as PIF implements its 2026-2030 strategy, which divides its investments into three portfolios: Vision, Strategic and Financial.

The Financial Portfolio oversees the fund’s direct and indirect investments in global markets, with a mandate to maximize returns and build a more diversified and resilient portfolio.

PIF held SpaceX Class A common stock worth $23.25 billion, representing 154.15 million shares and approximately 80.2 percent of its reported US equity holdings.

Other holdings

The fund’s remaining reported US equity positions were considerably smaller.

Uber Technologies represented the second-largest holding at $4.99 billion, or 72.84 million shares.

Lucid Group accounted for $720.75 million, covering 177.09 million shares, while Claritev Corporation made up $27.12 million, or 1.28 million shares.

PIF’s previously reported position in Electronic Arts was absent from the third-quarter filing after the company was taken private in an acquisition involving the Saudi fund and other investors.

SpaceX IPO

SpaceX began trading on Nasdaq on June 12, following an initial public offering priced at $135 per share that initially valued the company at approximately $1.77 trillion.

The offering ultimately generated $85.7 billion in net proceeds, according to the company’s SEC filing.

SpaceX said the proceeds would support its growth strategy, including investment in artificial intelligence computing capacity, launch infrastructure and vehicles, and the expansion of its satellite constellations.

Saudi holdings in US Treasuries

Separately, Saudi Arabia held $141.2 billion in US Treasury securities in August, a decline of 0.8 percent from the previous month, according to Treasury International Capital data released in October.

The Kingdom ranked 17th among the largest foreign holders of US Treasury securities.

Its holdings included approximately $112.82 billion in long-term securities, accounting for around 80 percent of the total, and $28.42 billion in short-term securities, representing the remaining 20 percent.