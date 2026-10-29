In the heart of Riyadh, nāp is a specialty coffee shop that offers a wide selection of freshly brewed coffee made with beans sourced from around the globe, alongside matcha sourced from some of Japan’s finest farms.

Combining quality ingredients with a welcoming atmosphere, nāp provides a space for coffee lovers and matcha enthusiasts to enjoy a relaxing break from the city’s busy pace.

The coffee shop is known for its modern yet cozy atmosphere, making it an inviting destination for anyone looking to unwind over a cup of coffee or catch up with friends.

The menu focuses on specialty brew, featuring classics such as lattes and cappuccinos, as well as pour-over coffee for those who appreciate the distinct flavors and aromas of carefully selected beans.

For matcha lovers, the selection offers a variety of tempting options, ranging from the velvety iced Matcha Cloud to a comforting warm matcha latte. Whether you prefer your drinks bold and rich or smooth and refreshing, there is something to suit every taste.

Beyond its drinks, nāp also offers a tempting selection of desserts to satisfy every sweet tooth. Whenever I crave a sweet treat, I find myself drawn to nāp for its delicious, well-balanced tiramisu.

This classic Italian dessert features layers of delicate biscuits soaked in freshly brewed coffee, complemented by a smooth, creamy filling and finished with a generous dusting of fine cocoa powder.

The combination of coffee-soaked biscuits and velvety cream creates a delightful balance of flavors and textures, making every bite a treat. Neither overly sweet nor too heavy, the tiramisu is a perfect pairing with a freshly brewed cup of coffee.

Overall, nāp is a worthwhile stop for anyone looking to enjoy specialty coffee, bold matcha, and satisfying desserts in a modern cozy setting. Its inviting atmosphere makes it an appealing choice for casual meetups or a peaceful solo coffee break.

The owners opened their second Riyadh location last May, marking another milestone in nāp’s growth.



