Dhahran’s Al-Turki Business Park area — with its landmark building covered in two-toned green glass — has a new eatery on the premises: the aptly named Glasshouse, which is, predictably, also wrapped in glass.

The contemporary Mediterranean restaurant was surprisingly in full swing on my recent visit, just days after its official opening in late October, even amid escalated tensions in the region.

But, as the saying goes: “A girl has got to eat.”

Upon entering via a tucked-away side path, my first impression was that the venue faintly resembled a speakeasy, with moody lighting, warm ambiance and music mingled with conversation. But we were there to dine.

I started strong with the strawberry mocktail for SR45 ($12), with its smooth strawberry juice base infused with basil, orange blossom and flecks of fennel.

Then I had the flavorful roasted beetroot salad for SR60, cut-up in chunky cubes drizzled with Santorini vinegar and speckled with fresh dill, alongside a dollop of goat cheese mousse. One fun result was that it turned us into impromptu artists as the beetroot playfully painted anything added to the clear glass plate with the same fuchsia tinge.

Also for SR60 was the fried chicken. Three pieces of crispy creations — with no bones — turned into a finger-licking nostalgic journey, with a cluster of pickled cucumbers, a puddle of honey mustard mayonnaise and half a lime to squeeze at your leisure. It was definitely an elevated version of a childhood favorite.

Then I got the highly polarizing squash agnolotti for SR90. The pillow-like stuffed pasta with smooth squash filling was served floating on a shallow sea of lemon butter sauce, truffle, sage — and plenty of grated cheese. It was definitely an unexpected menu item, but one fit for fall season. Some loved it, some hated it. I liked it.

I also got a side of warm, honey-glazed carrots for SR35, sprinkled with sesame seeds. I liked how it was slightly firm and not mushy — the exact texture I had hoped for.

For my grand finale, I got the SR45 chocolate torte, a dense decadent delight that rightfully came with a scoop of vanilla ice cream atop a bed of cacao crumble. It went perfectly with a strong espresso that obviously did not need any sugar added.

I appreciated how attentive the staff was with the pacing of plates, and how they always politely asked before removing anything from the table.

The menu was developed by executive chef Jon Skotidas with Romylos Zacharias serving as head chef.

But it is not only about the food.

The eatery — and the many details embedded within — are all spearheaded by Arrama for Food Services, which operates under Al-Turki Holding, and its Dhahran-raised CEO and President Rami Al-Turki.

The restaurant’s hostesses wear abayas adorned with hand-stitched embroidery crafted by women refugees, curated by a collective, Inaash.

Custom Tatreez-inspired lamps, designed by Lebanese company Fabrica, are also placed on each table.

And my favorite detail is the handcrafted ceramic serving bowls with sculpted rims resembling bite-marks — as if they are good enough to munch on — sourced from Emirati brand BornFree Ceramics.

One final note made it clear that this is bigger than just one meal: Glasshouse’s partnership with nearby Zadk Saudi Culinary Arts Academy. The restaurant seeks to sponsor Saudi culinary students through an in-restaurant internship, with the hope of them eventually joining after graduation.

Follow Glasshouse on Instagram @glasshouse.ksa.