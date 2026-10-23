Anyone who knows me well is aware I am not much of a meat eater. But once in a while, I will sink my teeth into a very good cut of beef. And will occasionally tuck into a hearty pastrami sandwich.

After returning to the Kingdom after living in New York City for over seven years, I sometimes find myself missing the decadent deli sandwiches well-loved and well-known in the Big Apple.

These are the bread slices slathered in distinct sauce and loaded with piles of well-seasoned, slowly cooked, thinly sliced bits of smoked meat sheets. Of course, melted cheese is the glue holding it all together.

I found a decent offering at the home-grown Saudi chain, 7 Ribs which has several locations Kingdom-wide.

Alongside their signature low-and-slow briskets and, of course, ribs and sides, the eatery is known for its exclusive Wednesday Pastrami Sandwich, which serves a weekly meaty treat at each of their branches.

This limited-edition offering features premium house-brined brisket pastrami, heavily rubbed and marinated with coarse pepper and coriander, and oak-smoked.

When it is ready, it is carefully carved by hand and weighed, then layered with a medley of melted aged cheddar, tangy ranch, and their signature house burger sauce, placed between two toasted artisan sourdough bread slices. All that is missing is a juicy pickle (it is a NYC thing).

That extensive curing and smoking process limits production to a single artisanal batch which makes it only available once a week.

It sells for SR64 each ($17).

This year, 7 Ribs celebrates a decade since their launch.

The Saudi pit masters who opened shop likely chose the name 7 Ribs to showcase their culinary commitment to serving top-tier, true cuts of wood-smoked meat.

In butchery, the name usually refers to the first seven pairs of ribs in a ribcage. That specific section yields the most premium, highly prized cuts of beef, including prime rib and ribeye.

The brand started out in 2016 as a popular pop-up in Riyadh. Then in 2018, they secured their first permanent brick-and-mortar smokehouse locally with the opening of their flagship branch.

Due to an unwavering demand from hungry customers, they further expanded within the capital with their second branch in mid-2020.

They then headed west in 2023 to open in Jeddah, followed by Abha in 2024, and then their most recent location, in the Eastern Province, about two years ago.

Their AlUla location in Old Town is seasonal and usually operational in the cooler months.

Check their Instagram account @7ribs for updates on operating hours (especially on Wednesdays).