Butter’d may be a food truck, but the crowd gathered around it in Obhur Al-Shamaliyah is enough to make passers-by curious. For meat lovers, this is a spot worth seeking out, particularly now Jeddah’s weather is making outdoor dining a more pleasant experience.

What makes Butter’d stand out is its straightforward approach — steak is the main attraction with a choice of sides and sauces. The menu is limited but that is part of its appeal. Rather than offering an overwhelming number of dishes, it focuses on serving steak at an accessible price.

I was pleasantly surprised by the quality and consistency of the meat, which was juicy and succulent. Diners can request their preferred level of doneness, from medium-rare to well-done.



For a food truck serving premium cuts, the pricing is another draw, with steak boxes available in two sizes. The large box with a whole steak costs SAR48, while the small box with a half is priced at SAR35. Both allow diners to choose their sides, including fries, mashed potatoes or a combination of the two.

I went with both mashed potatoes and fries, along with chimichurri sauce, and enjoyed having the two together. The chimichurri added a fresh, herby contrast to the richness of the steak.

There are several other sauces to choose from, including cowboy butter, mushroom, smoked cheese and entrecote, giving diners the option to change the flavor of their meal. Signature sauce and refreshing drinks round out the offering.

Butter’d usually opens at 9 p.m., making it an evening stop. It has the feel of a lively neighborhood food spot, although I would have preferred a proper dining area rather than eating in the car. A table is sometimes set up, but most orders are served to enjoy in your vehicle.

For more details, see @butterd_jed on Instagram.