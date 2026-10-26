ALKHOBAR: Everyone watching Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah take on visitors from Qatar Al-Sadd in game three of the AFC Champions League Elite group stage on Monday could surely see it coming.

For 75 minutes, Al-Sadd had been laser-focused on one part of the pitch: the left half-space. That is where Akram Afif was waiting, ready to pounce on any — and indeed, almost every — loose ball.

Al-Qadsiah faced the first real threat from him as early as the 14th minute when he outran defender Ahmed Al-Siyahi on a fast break to find himself within inches of goalkeeper Koen Casteels. Afif took his time, though, waiting for support from his teammates, before his shot was blocked on its way wide of goal.

By the 64th minute, with the game still goalless, there was a sense that Afif was ready to take it to the next level. Sure enough, he received the ball in his own half, carried it 30 yards toward goal, made his way past two defenders and unleashed a shot that, somehow, edged wide of the goal.

A minute later, Mohammed Al-Manai skied another golden chance for Al-Sadd. With the Qatari club still in search of their first points (and goal) of the Champions League campaign, a hero was needed.

Cue Afif in the 74th minute — and it was third time lucky. This time, he did not bother to make his way into the area; he launched an absolute belter into the top right corner from 30 yards out. Even he was holding his head in disbelief as he ran to celebrate the wonder goal with his teammates.

Unfortunately for Al-Sadd, the euphoria lasted only 10 minutes. After 84 minutes of defending well against Mateo Retegui, Julian Quinones and, latterly, Tijjani Reijnders, Quinones put a damper on their evening.

A cross from the right flank was poorly defended by Al-Sadd, and in the subsequent commotion in the box, substitute Christopher Bonsu Baah laid the ball off to Quinones in the center, who turned and shot toward goal. Tarek Salman made a brave attempt at an intervention, only for the ball to bounce off of his arm and under the leg of goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham, leveling the score.

Al-Qadsiah’s start to the ACL Elite has now taken a couple of hits, with their opening-day 2-1 home victory over Al-Wasl followed up by back-to-back 1-1 draws with Pakhtakor away, and now Al-Sadd at home.

Meanwhile, a goal by Saad Abdulameer gave Iraqi side Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya their first victory and points of the campaign in a 1-0 win over Pakhtakor. The Uzbek side, who had Iraqi national team striker Aymen Hussein up front, remain without a win after three games.

On Tuesday, Al-Hilal travel to Doha to take on Al-Shamal at 9:15 p.m. Saudi time, and Shabab Al-Ahli of the UAE host Esteghlal of Iran in Dubai at 7 p.m.