ALKHOBAR: Those who watched Al-Qadsiah take on Al-Sadd on Matchday 3 of the AFC Champions League Elite could tell you they saw it coming. For 75 minutes, Al-Sadd were laser-focused on one area of the pitch: the left half-space. There, Akram Afif was placed and ready to pounce on any, and almost every, loose ball.

His first threat came in the 14th minute. Then, he outran Al-Qadsiah defender Ahmed Al-Siyahi on a fast break to find himself within inches of Koen Casteels. Afif took his time, waiting for support from his teammates, before his shot was blocked on its way wide.

By the 64th minute, with the score still tied, there was a sense that Afif was ready to take it to the next level. Receiving the ball in his own half, he carried it 30 yards toward goal, making his way past two Al-Qadsiah defenders before his shot, somehow, edged wide of Casteels’ goal.

A minute later, Mohamed Al-Manai skied another golden chance for Al-Sadd, and with the Qatari club in search of their first victory of the campaign, a hero was needed.

Cue Afif, and third time lucky. This time, he did not need to make his way to the area. From 30 yards out, he launched an absolute belter into the top right corner, rattling the back of the net before grabbing his head in disbelief as he ran toward his teammates.

Unfortunately for Al-Sadd, the euphoria lasted only 10 minutes. After 84 minutes of defending well against Mateo Retegui, Julian Quinones and later Tijjani Reijnders, it was the Mexican forward who dampened their night with a goal of his own.

A cross from Al-Qadsiah’s right flank was poorly defended, and in the subsequent commotion in the box, substitute Christopher Bonsu Baah laid off Quinones in the center, who turned and shot toward goal. Tarek Salman made a brave intervention, only for the ball to strike his arm and bounce under the leg of goalkeeper Meshal Barsham to level the score.

Al-Qadsiah’s start to the ACL Elite has now taken a hit. The Alkhobar-based side followed up their opening-day victory against Al-Wasl with draws against Pakhtakor and Al-Sadd.

Elsewhere, Saad Abdulameer delivered Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya’s first victory of the campaign with a 1-0 win over Pakhtakor. The Uzbek side, who had Iraqi national team striker Aymen Hussein up front, remain winless after three games.

ACL Elite action from the West League Stage continues on Tuesday, with Shabab Al-Ahli hosting Esteghlal in Dubai, before Al-Shamal host Al-Hilal at 9:15 p.m. KSA time in Doha.