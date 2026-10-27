ALKHOBAR: “Everyone will get their chance to participate and add value to the team,” said Simone Inzaghi in the pre-match press conference for Al-Hilal’s AFC Champions League Elite Matchday 3 clash against Al-Shamal on Monday.

Indeed, Inzaghi brought in a host of players in a changed lineup after Al-Hilal’s hard-fought victory over Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League last Friday, but it resulted in their first-ever league stage defeat since the Elite edition launched in 2024/25.

In goal, Gulf Cup star Mohammed Al-Owais replaced Yassine Bounou, while the defense reverted to a back three including Ali Lajami, Yusuf Akcicek and Moteb Al-Harbi. In midfield, Murad Hawsawi joined Mohammed Kanno, while Theo Hernandez at left wing-back had the young Sabri Dahal at right wing-back. Up top played Mohamed Kader Meite, who was flanked by the returning Salem Al-Dawsari and Saimon Bouabre.

Immediately, Al-Shamal capitalized on Al-Hilal’s weaknesses. As early as the eighth minute, Riyad Mahrez slipped Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane in between the lines before Wesley Said was sent through on goal to fire a powerful, pinpoint finish past Al-Owais for the opener.

Al-Dawsari marked his first start since Saudi Arabia’s final group stage match against Cape Verde at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with an equalizer in the 32nd minute. With Meite providing hold-up service in his target man role, he played Al-Dawsari forward before Hernandez opened space down the left and found his teammate with a low cross for an easy finish.

Al-Shamal were inches away from retaking the lead minutes later, when Baghdad Bounedjah was released down Al-Hilal’s spacious right side of the defense. The Algerian chipped the ball over Al-Owais, with Mahrez darting to head it in, only for Ali Lajami to nudge him enough to force his header onto the post, before Bounedjah’s rebound was cleared by a sliding Akcicek.

The hosts ensured they would not be as wasteful in the second half, and within nine minutes of the restart they had taken a two-goal lead.

In the 48th minute, Tiago Silva nestled a through ball to Mahrez on the byline for the former Manchester City winger to find Bounedjah and restore Al-Shamal’s lead. Mahrez was the creator again just six minutes later, when his free-kick from outside 30 yards swung all the way toward the far post. Ben Romdhane capped his performance by slipping behind the Al-Hilal defense, swerving his foot to guide the ball over the line before Al-Owais could get a hand on it.

After two draws in their opening two games, Al-Shamal’s victory over Al-Hilal is their first in the history of the competition, which they debuted in this season after finishing second in the Qatar Stars League last season. Al-Hilal, meanwhile, failed to make it three consecutive victories over Qatari sides after beating Al-Gharafa and Al-Sadd in their first two matches.

Elsewhere, Shabab Al-Ahli joined Al-Ain as one of two teams with a perfect start to the 2026/27 ACL Elite, after beating Esteghlal 2-0 in Dubai to hand them their first defeat of the campaign.

ACL Elite action in the West League Stage returns next week, with Al-Hilal set to welcome Shabab Al-Ahli in Riyadh on Nov. 3 while Al-Shamal face Iran’s Esteghlal.