MUNICH: Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany was hospitalized on Friday after collapsing following a training session.

According to Bayern, the 40-year-old Kompany was observing a training session when the incident occurred.

“Kompany will undergo comprehensive examinations at the hospital and remain under medical care,” the team stated. “In the meantime, his coaching staff will manage training and match-related activities.”

Sport director Max Eberl said that he will be given “all the time he needs” to recover.

“Vincent Kompany’s health is our top priority,” Eberl said. “We at FC Bayern will do everything we can to ensure that he recovers quickly. Vinnie will receive all the necessary medical care and support, as well as all the time he needs.”

Bayern previously noted Kompany had a viral infection which forced him to miss a training session and a press conference on Tuesday. However, he returned to the dugout for Wednesday’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the Champions League.

Following that match, Kompany acknowledged he tried to push through the illness and failed to heed the signals from his body.

Bayern Munich’s next match is on Sunday against Freiburg in the Bundesliga.