MUNICH: Bayern Munich winger Luis Diaz has been sidelined with a hamstring tear and will be out for “the foreseeable future,” the German champions said on Thursday.

Diaz picked up the injury in Bayern’s 2-2 home draw with Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Colombian came off the bench with just over 20 minutes remaining but had to be replaced shortly before the finish.

The 29-year-old sustained “a minor muscle fiber tear in his left hamstring” Bayern said in a statement, with German media reporting the former Liverpool winger will be out for four to six weeks.

Diaz came into Wednesday’s match carrying an injury, with coach Vincent Kompany saying before the game Diaz had “not trained to 100 percent” in the lead-up.

Goalless in the Bundesliga since August, Diaz scored a hat-trick in last weekend’s 6-1 thumping of RB Leipzig.

The Colombian has impressed since arriving from Liverpool in 2025, scoring 31 goals and laying on 24 assists in 62 matches in all competitions.