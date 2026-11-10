LONDON: Bournemouth defender James Hill has been called up to the England senior squad for the first time ahead of Thursday’s Nations League home clash ⁠against Croatia.

The ⁠24-year-old center back has represented England at Under 20 and Under ⁠21 level.

Hill could earn a first cap with Arsenal’s Ezri Konsa ruled out of the Croatia game.

Hill has been ever present for ⁠Bournemouth ⁠this season.

Marc Guehi has also been ruled out with injury.

England face Croatia before playing Spain away on Sunday.