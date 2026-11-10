- The 24-year-old center back previously represented England at U20 and U21
LONDON: Bournemouth defender James Hill has been called up to the England senior squad for the first time ahead of Thursday’s Nations League home clash against Croatia.
The 24-year-old center back has represented England at Under 20 and Under 21 level.
Hill could earn a first cap with Arsenal’s Ezri Konsa ruled out of the Croatia game.
Hill has been ever present for Bournemouth this season.
Marc Guehi has also been ruled out with injury.
England face Croatia before playing Spain away on Sunday.