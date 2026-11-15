MADRID: England snapped world champions Spain’s unbeaten run with a 3-2 victory in Madrid on Sunday to clinch the top spot in Nations League group A3.

Goals from Harry Kane, Ezri Konsa and Ben White inflicted La Roja’s first loss in a competitive game since March 2023, after 44 without defeat.

England’s Elliot Anderson was sent off in the second half as Spain fought back from three goals down with strikes from Mikel Oyarzabal and Nico Williams, but Luis de la Fuente’s World Cup winners could not find the equalizer.

Both sides were already sure to progress, but as group winners England will be seeded for the quarter-finals in March.

England coach Thomas Tuchel selected James Trafford in goal over Jordan Pickford and also brought White and Konsa into the side.

Teenage star Lamine Yamal was fit to start for Spain at Atletico Madrid’s Metropolitano stadium after missing their midweek win over the Czech Republic.

However the youngster did not see much of the ball in the first half as England came out strongly.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon produced a strong reaction save to deny Jude Bellingham, while Anthony Gordon had a dangerous shot blocked.

Ballon d’Or winner Kane, who beat Yamal to the award, sent an effort narrowly wide.

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi handed England the advantage when he clumsily felled Kane in the area on the stroke of half time.

The Bayern Munich hitman powered a perfect penalty past Simon, who dived the right way but to no avail.

De la Fuente tried to react at half-time with a triple change, including throwing on Barcelona duo Fermin Lopez and Pedri, but England quickly found more joy.

Konsa headed home the second from Declan Rice’s corner in the 53rd minute after the Arsenal defender was left unmarked by Spain’s defense.

Four minutes later England sliced open Spain’s defense with Kane and Bellingham combining to set up White for the third.

La Roja clawed their way back into the game when Elliot Anderson fouled Yamal in the area as the Spain striker ran in on goal.

The Manchester City midfielder was dismissed and Mikel Oyarzabal slotted home the penalty.

Spain found a second when Gordon gave the ball away and Yamal fed Nico Williams, whose shot hit the post and bounced in.

Williams curled over and Trafford denied Yamal and Marc Cucurella as Spain looked fruitlessly for the goal they needed to preserve their unbeaten record.