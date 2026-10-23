TOKYO: The head of the Asian Football Confederation said Friday the body is endorsing Gianni Infantino for another term as FIFA president. It would be Infantino’s fourth term.

The AFC has 47 member confederations and, even if all the members do not follow the direction of Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa, the AFC president, those votes could be a key to guaranteeing another mandate for Infantino, who leads the governing body of world football.

The FIFA election is in March and the deadline for candidates to file against Infantino is Nov. 18. So for none has filed.

Sheikh Salman, speaking at the body’s extraordinary congress meeting on Friday, embraced Infantino and said in front of the membership and as he delivered his endorsement.

“We affirm our full commitment to supporting you and your leadership as you seek a new mandate as the FIFA president.” Sheikh Salman said. “You’ve visited a lot of countries in Asia. I’ve spoken to a lot of members within this continent. I know your feeling and I think your commitment is clear as well.”