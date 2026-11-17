RIYADH: Saudi Arabia followed up their impressive 3-2 friendly victory over South Korea with a 2-1 loss to Uzbekistan at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar. While friendly defeats to evenly matched nations on the continent are never a cause for concern, it is a pivotal time for Georgios Donis, whose contract with the Green Falcons ends before the next FIFA international break.

Whether the Saudi Arabian Football Federation decides to continue with the Greek head coach into 2027 will not hinge on the result of this encounter, but the half-hearted defensive display, just days after a commanding performance against South Korea, was unsatisfactory.

Admittedly, it was goalkeeper Hamed Al-Shanqiti’s first-ever start in national team colors. The young Al-Kholood loanee has impressed in the Saudi Pro League this season but made his first mistake in the 19th minute, gifting the ball to Uzbek attacking midfielder Sherzod Esanov in the build-up for a clear shot at goal, which the midfielder converted under no pressure.

AFC Player of the Year nominee Firas Al-Buraikan responded three minutes later, continuing a good run of form that stretches back to the Gulf Cup, where he scored three in five games. Ahmed Al-Ghamdi delivered a pinpoint cross, and Al-Buraikan headed home confidently.

But defensive mistakes continued to haunt the Green Falcons when Esanov struck again for Uzbekistan’s second in the 35th minute. Bekhruz Karimov’s long ball into the area flew over Al-Buraikan and was nodded toward goal by Abdulelah Al-Amri, before rolling off the chest of Al-Ghamdi and into Esanov’s path for the finish.

Donis made a slew of changes at halftime to reignite his side, bringing on Abdulquddus Attiah, Faris Abdi, Nawaf Boushal, Mukhtar Ali and Abdullah Al-Hamdan. Ali Lajami also came on, but just six minutes later, the defender was sent off for a two-footed tackle on Abbosbek Fayzullaev.

The Green Falcons came closest to equalizing in the final stretch of the encounter when Al-Taawoun winger Mohammed Al-Kuwaykibi made his return to the national team after a five-year absence. His directness and ability to take on defenders were on full display, with a 74th-minute dribble and shot from outside the box nearly bringing the equalizer, and a couple of late deliveries into the box almost creating the second for Saudi Arabia in the final minutes of the match.

A four-month hiatus now awaits both sides after the postponement of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup was announced earlier this month, meaning they will not be in action until March 2027. It will undoubtedly be a reckoning for the Green Falcons, as the future of Donis remains in doubt and the race to find a successor for Salem Al-Dawsari intensifies in 2027.