COPENHAGEN: Erling Haaland’s penalty deep in ‌injury time completed a dramatic comeback as Norway recovered from 2-0 down to beat Denmark 3-2 on Tuesday and reach the Nations League quarter-finals.

Portugal, who needed a point to guarantee top spot in League A Group Four, defeated ​Wales 3-2 in their second game of the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era to finish with 15 points, while Norway finished second ahead of Denmark, with both nations finishing with nine points.

Wales rounded out the group in fourth with three points.

Haaland scored twice for Norway, including the decisive goal in the 96th minute after Denmark defender Joachim Andersen was penalized for handball, sealing a remarkable turnaround and sparking wild celebrations among the visiting fans.

“It’s one of the crazier football years,” Haaland told TV2. “It’s fun to be a part of finishing it off in style. Stale (Solbakken, Norway’s coach) said it ‌before the match: ‘Let’s ‌just get a good finish now to a completely indescribable ​football ‌year.’ ⁠It’s fun ​to ⁠be Norwegian.”

Norway’s latest success came on the back of their memorable World Cup run, when Haaland and Odegaard led the country to the quarter-finals in their first appearance at the tournament for 28 years.

“It’s completely fantastic and fun,” Haaland said. “I should have had a hat-trick today, but I’m happy with two goals, so that’s totally fine.”

Denmark had dominated early and Rasmus Hojlund capitalized, sweeping home a left-footed shot from very close range in the 11th minute for his sixth goal in six Nations League games. ⁠They doubled their lead three minutes later through Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Haaland had a ‌goal disallowed due to a handball before the big Manchester ‌City striker finally put Norway on the scoreboard in the ​37th minute thanks to a costly error ‌by Mads Hermansen. Martin Odegaard pounced on Hermansen’s poor clearance attempt and then left the rolling ‌ball for Haaland to tap in.

Odegaard equalized with a strike from the center of the box in the 83rd minute.

In Cardiff, reigning Nations League champions Portugal had already secured their quarter-final spot with a 2-1 win over Norway last month.

They still needed a point on Tuesday to guarantee top spot in the group and ‌to be one of the seeded sides in the last eight.

Carlos Forbs struck the winner in the 70th minute after Ben Cabango’s loose ⁠header gifted possession to ⁠the substitute, who cut inside Ben Davies and fired low into the far corner.

The visitors were then reduced to 10 men when Pedro Neto saw red after a second booking for a foul on Brennan Johnson, minutes after bringing down Josh Sheehan.

Portugal had taken an early lead through a fine Bruno Fernandes finish after Joao Neves dispossessed Josh Sheehan and squared for Fernandes, who fired into the top corner from outside the box.

Wales hit back two minutes later as Harry Wilson’s saved shot broke for Rubin Colwill, who squared for David Brooks to tap in.

Wales went ahead just before the break when Brooks’ deft touch released Sorba Thomas and he steered a low shot inside the far post. Their lead did not last long as Neto fired home Francisco ​Trincao’s cross at the far post.

Elsewhere, Ukraine defeated ​Georgia 1-0, Poland and Sweden drew 1-1, Ireland thrashed Kosovo 3-0, Hungary and Northern Ireland drew 1-1, while Israel and Austria also played out a 1-1 draw.