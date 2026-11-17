RIYADH: What could have been a historic night for the Pakistan national football team ended in heartbreak after archrivals India came from behind to win 2-1 late on at the National Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The six-team 2026 SAFF Championship concluded on Tuesday after a hard-fought battle that saw Pakistan initially dominate, only to crumble after going down to 10 men.

The final was a repeat of the teams’ championship opener on Nov. 5, when India scored three first-half goals that went unanswered until injury time. Pakistan then scored twice in three minutes of stoppage time, but India held on to win 3-2.

India eventually topped Group B and beat Bhutan in the semifinals to reach their 14th final, while a late goal from Abdul Samad Arshad in the same round guided Pakistan to a 1-0 victory over hosts Bangladesh and into their first final.

Arshad, who was not available for the defeat to India in the group stage due to the match falling outside FIFA days, added much-needed impetus to the Pakistani team alongside fellow Scandinavia-based arrival Abdullah Iqbal.

On Tuesday the now strengthened Pakistan came in with a completely different energy, dominating the first 45 minutes of the final and keeping India scoreless during that period.

Nolberto Solano set the Shaheens up in a 5-4-1, which largely nullified the Indian attack’s threat and allowed the central midfielders to exploit the space behind striker McKeal Abdullah. The striker almost opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a flying backheel off the end of right-back Haris Zeb’s cross, but India goalkeeper Arsh Anwer Shaikh did well to keep the ball out.

India responded in the 34th minute with their best chance of the first half, after a scramble over the ball in the Pakistan area fell to Ricky Shabong on the volley. This time it was Pakistan’s goalkeeper Yousuf Butt who turned hero with a powerful save to keep the score level.

Pakistan waited until the final moments of the first half to take a deserved lead, when a low cross from Junaid Shah was misdirected by Khaiminthang Lhungdim into the path of Alamgir Khan, who unleashed a curler past Shaikh into the far corner.

The Shaheens emerged in a buoyant mood in the second half but ultimately paid the price for a rash tackle by Shah. He lunged at winger Brison Fernandes with a high foot and after a VAR review was sent off for violent conduct on the hour mark.

Within seconds of the red card, exciting young striker Suhail Bhatt capitalized on a lapse in concentration from the Pakistan defense to finish a cross from Lhungdim that was nudged his way by Mackarton Nickson to equalize for the Blue Tigers.

And from that moment India never looked back. In the 88th minute substitute Abdul Rabeeh delivered a perfectly placed corner for Sandip Mandi to head toward goal. The ball bounced off the ground and up toward Butt, who misjudged its flight and watched it edge past his hand into the net. The goal secured a 2-1 victory and the championship for India.

India, who sent a second-string squad to Bangladesh while their main senior side played friendlies in New Zealand, have now won the SAFF Championship three times in a row for the first time in their history.

For Pakistan, the final told a different story. After reaching this stage for the first time, the Shaheens were expected to end their trophy drought, which stretches back to their gold medal at the South Asian Games in 1991. While the wait will continue, Solano and co. have plenty to look forward to as the Shaheens continue to rise on the international football stage.