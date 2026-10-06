LONDON: Harry Kane celebrated his record-equalling 125th England cap with two trademark goals as his side cruised past the Czech Republic 3-0 on Tuesday to move to the brink of qualification for the Nations League quarter-finals.

Captain Kane matched Peter Shilton’s men’s appearance record and went on to score his 90th and 91st international goals at Wembley as Thomas Tuchel’s men ended the international window in style.

“It was the perfect night for me personally and also the team,” Kane told ITV.

England opened their Nations League campaign with a narrow 3-2 defeat to world champions Spain late last month before beating the Czechs 2-0 in Prague and hammering Croatia 7-0.

Tuchel made four changes to the side that crushed Croatia at the weekend, resting the in-form Anthony Gordon and fellow winger Bukayo Saka.

Trent Alexander-Arnold returned at right-back for his first Wembley appearance for his country in two years and immediately looked at home.

The Real Madrid right-back forced a smart save from Czech goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek in the opening minutes with a sweetly struck free-kick after Morgan Rogers was brought down.

Chelsea forward Rogers was frequently at the heart of the action as England probed but they created few clear-cut chances against the limited visitors.

The deadlock was broken in bizarre fashion in the 27th minute when Czech defender Vladimir Coufal steered the ball into his own net from a Kane cross.

Manchester City midfielder Elliot Anderson went close to making it 2-0 moments later but skied his shot over the bar.

Captain fantastic

Bayern Munich forward Kane, a contender for the Ballon d’Or, gave the home crowd what they had been craving five minutes before half-time, finishing off a sweeping England move.

Anderson chipped a first-time pass to Rogers wide on the right, who volleyed first time into the box, into the path of the onrushing Kane.

The 33-year-old was inches away from a second in the early stages of the second half when he clipped the crossbar following another flowing England attack.

But the crowd did not have to wait long to hail England’s record goalscorer again — celebrating after he headed home at the back post from Lewis Hall’s corner in the 57th minute.

Tuchel made a number of changes but left Kane on as the forward hunted a hat-trick.

Kane was eventually brought off to a standing ovation with less than 10 minutes to go, hugged and slapped on the back by Tuchel as he was replaced by Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The win leaves England strongly placed to secure a top-two spot in Group A3, which would take them into the Nations League quarter-finals in March.

They are on nine points after four games, three behind leaders Spain, who came from behind to beat Croatia 2-1 on Tuesday.

England, six points clear of Croatia with two games to go, are almost certain to qualify along with Spain for the quarter-finals in March.

But the night belonged to Kane, who proved he is as sharp as ever, 11 years after scoring 79 seconds into his debut.

“It’s been a tough camp and it’s been nice to finish it off at Wembley, a really proud evening for sure,” Kane added.

“You saw some fantastic football from England out there today. As a striker you’re looking for those opportunities.”