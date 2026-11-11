ISTANBUL: Dirk Kuyt left Fenerbahce on Wednesday, one week after guiding the team as interim coach to beat his old club Liverpool in the Champions League.

The former Netherlands forward took charge of that 3-2 win in Istanbul despite the club already having made a deal with Emre Belözoğlu to take over.

Kuyt returned in July to Fenerbahce, where he played from 2012-15, to assist coach Ismail Kartal who resigned last month.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all that you have contributed to these colors,” Fenerbahce said in a social media post announcing Kuyt’s exit.

“Today we say goodbye to you but your place in this big family will never change.”

Belözoğlu, a former captain of the club, takes over a team sixth in the Turkish league and 19th in the 36-team Champions League standings.

Fenerbahce’s next Champions League opponent is Shakhtar Donetsk in London on Nov. 25.