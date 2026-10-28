Manchester City and Liverpool avoided the fate that befell Arsenal by winning penalty shootouts on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the English League Cup.

City stayed on course to retain the title by twice coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Brighton at home, then triumph 4-3 in the shootout.

Backup goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli saved Brighton’s last two spot kicks — from Yasin Ayari and Lewis Dunk — to rescue City, which had fallen behind in the shootout when Mateo Kovacic had the team’s fourth penalty saved.

In a match that finished a half-hour later, Liverpool beat Chelsea 6-5 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw that saw both goals also come from the penalty spot.

Wesley Fofana missed what proved to be the final kick of the shootout, smashing it well over the crossbar and into The Kop at Anfield as Liverpool fans roared in delight.

Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga fails to save shot by Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during penalty shootout during the fourth-round English Football League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. (AP)

Arsenal wasn’t so lucky in a shootout on Tuesday, losing in stunning fashion to fourth-tier minnow Fleetwood Town in one of the biggest shocks in the competition’s 66-year history.

In other all-Premier League last-16 matchups on Wednesday, Bournemouth beat Aston Villa 3-0, Crystal Palace won 1-0 at Fulham, and Sunderland overcame Brentford 3-2.

Lower-league teams Fleetwood and Bradford already in quarterfinals

Third-tier Bradford City — the beaten finalist in 2013 — joined Fleetwood in advancing to the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The draw for the last eight is later Wednesday.

On Thursday, Everton hosts Newcastle to wrap up the last 16.