London: Manchester United sacked manager Michael Carrick on Thursday after their worst ever start to a Premier League campaign, with USA boss Mauricio Pochettino widely expected to replace him.

Former United midfielder Carrick led the team to an impressive third-place finish last season but they have taken just eight points from 10 games in the current campaign and are mired in the relegation zone.

“Manchester United can confirm that Michael Carrick has departed his role as men’s first-team head coach,” the club said in a statement.

“Michael rejoined the club in January and guided the team to a third-placed Premier League finish by winning 12 out of the remaining 17 games of the 2025/26 season, accumulating the highest points tally in the league during that period.

“After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions.”

Carrick’s final game in charge was a chaotic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday, after which he stressed he would not walk away.

But the United hierarchy have decided to act in the hope of saving their season after a paltry three wins from 15 games in all competitions.

It is believed Carrick’s future was decided on Wednesday during a meeting in Monaco involving co-owner Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox.

Carrick had won plaudits for steadying the ship after Ruben Amorim’s volatile reign ended in the sack in January.

But, hampered by the club’s underwhelming recruitment in the transfer window, the team have endured a steep decline this season.

Carrick has struggled to maintain discipline among his squad, dropping captain Bruno Fernandes after he criticized his manager’s tactics during a 4-1 thrashing at Champions League debutants Como.

And defender Lisandro Martinez spoke out against the club’s hierarchy for their lack of top-quality signings.

Pochettino has extensive experience of the Premier League following spells in charge of Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea, and he also coached Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentine signed a contract extension to remain with the United States through to the 2030 World Cup just three months ago.

But Sky Sports reported Wednesday that United have “reached a verbal agreement in principle” with Pochettino, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford on several previous occasions, to become their new head coach.

Pochettino would have an enormous task on his hands to revive a club that has never recovered from the departure of Alex Ferguson 13 years ago, with United yet to win a Premier League title since the retirement of the outstanding Scottish manager.

The Red Devils, once the dominant force in English football, have been overtaken by Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

United’s next game is against fierce rivals Liverpool at Anfield on November 22.