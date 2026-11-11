PARIS: Kylian Mbappé sat out training Wednesday and France coach Zinedine Zidane gave a first callup to Paris Saint-Germain forward Senny Mayulu ahead of playing Italy in the Nations League.

Mbappé has an issue with his hamstring and will not play Thursday in Milan, sports daily L’Equipe reported, though could be available against Turkiye on Sunday in Bordeaux.

The 20-year-old Mayulu already was at the Clairefontaine training camp with the Under-21 squad and will now travel later Wednesday to Milan.

Mayulu joins another 20-year-old newcomer, Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi who replaced Marcus Thuram. The Inter Milan striker also has a hamstring injury.

France are top of the Nations League group and will advance to the quarterfinals in March by beating Italy at San Siro.