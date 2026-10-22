MADRID: Three more clubs in Spain’s top division have joined an agreement to cap away ticket prices at a maximum of €30 ($34), a spokesperson for LaLiga told Reuters on Thursday, meaning 17 clubs in the 20-team league now participate.

LaLiga is strengthening the reciprocal agreement between clubs as ⁠AC Milan fans ⁠boycott their visit to Udinese over away ticket prices of €65 ($73).

The agreement, in place since the 2023-24 season, also ensures a minimum of 300 tickets ⁠are made available to traveling fans.

Away ticket sales have increased by 33 percent per game on average, according to LaLiga data.

England’s Premier League has a cap of £30 pounds ($40) for away fans.

German’s Bundesliga guarantees 10 percent of available capacity for away support, with their ⁠tickets ⁠matched to home prices.

European governing body UEFA’s regulations require 5 percent of stadium capacity to be allocated for away fans with a price cap of €50 ($56,20) in the Champions League.

The LaLiga spokesperson did not name the three additional Spanish teams joining the price cap scheme.