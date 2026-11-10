BERLIN: Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has returned to the club’s training center as he continues his recovery from meningeal irritation, the Bundesliga champions said Tuesday.

The Belgian was rushed to hospital after collapsing on the training pitch in Munich last month, before being diagnosed with the illness.

“Vincent Kompany is on the road to recovery and has been back at the training ground at Sabener Strasse since the start of the week,” Bayern said in a brief statement.

“Kompany was under medical care recently, with assistant coach Aaron Danks filling in.”

The club also said Kompany was receiving treatment for a shoulder injury at the training center.

Bayern said after his collapse that the 40-year-old would return to take back head coaching duties from Danks in a “matter of weeks, not days.”

The Bavarians’ next match is not until November 20, against Cologne, due to the international break.

Kompany was visibly sick and walked with a limp during Bayern’s 6-1 home win over RB Leipzig in mid-October.

He was in doubt for their home Champions League clash with Arsenal four days later, but took to the dugout for the 2-2 draw, two days before his training-pitch collapse.