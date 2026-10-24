ROME: Roma missed the chance to move top of Serie A on Saturday but preserved their unbeaten status as Leonardo Balerdi's 89th-minute goal snatched a thrilling 3-3 draw at Napoli.

Gian Piero Gasperini's men needed a win at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to leapfrog Lazio and reigning champions Inter Milan at the summit.

Scott McTominay thought he had won the game for Napoli with his second goal in the 83rd minute, but Balerdi completed his own brace to ensure Roma extended their undefeated start to the league campaign to eight matches.

Napoli, who suffered a surprise loss at bottom club Venezia last weekend, are ninth in the table, eight points adrift of Inter and Lazio.

Massimiliano Allegri's side had clinched a 4-3 Champions League win over Bodo/Glimt in a similarly exciting game in midweek.

Napoli struck first when Frank Anguissa sent a brilliant bicycle kick into the corner of the net after Roma failed to clear a 28th-minute free-kick.

McTominay doubled the lead shortly after half-time, arriving late in the box in trademark fashion to head home Matteo Politano's cross at the back post.

But Matias Soule ended his run of seven games without a goal in fine style to pull one back for the visitors, curling a shot into the bottom corner from outside the box with 20 minutes remaining.

Just four minutes later and Roma were level, as substitute Balerdi hammered home from close range after a corner.

McTominay collected the ball 30 yards from goal before firing an excellent low strike past Roma goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini and into the corner with seven minutes remaining.

But Napoli could not hold on, as Balerdi powered in a header from Wesley Franca's inviting cross.

Allegri was sent off in the aftermath of the goal, as Napoli argued to no avail that Sam Beukema was fouled in the build-up.

Earlier, Como backed up their brilliant Champions League victory over Manchester United as Anastasios Douvikas scored twice in a 2-0 win against Sassuolo.

Cesc Fabregas's side climbed to fourth in the table, just two points adrift of early leaders Inter who host Fiorentina on Sunday, and one point behind third-placed Roma.

Como were frustrated for long periods by a stubborn Sassuolo team, but clinched an ultimately comfortable win courtesy of Douvikas's two goals in the space of 11 second-half minutes.

The Greece striker has now scored five goals in his last four games, and eight in all competitions in total this season.

Como, who qualified for Europe for the first time in their history last term, thrashed Man United 4-1 in the Champions League in midweek.

Later Saturday, Lazio eye top spot when they host Parma.