ROME: Ronaldinho will roll back the years this weekend when the 46-year-old Brazilian starts his first competitive match in over a decade, and in the unlikely setting of an Italian third-tier derby the World Cup winner may realize his dream of scoring one last time.

The Brazil great and Ballon d’Or winner signed for Ravenna in June, also taking a stake in the club, but because he had not played since his final appearance for Fluminense in 2015, doubts remained over whether fans would ever see him in action.

Ravenna revealed three weeks ago that the former Barcelona and AC Milan player would ⁠make his return ⁠in Sunday’s home clash with local rivals Forli, and on Friday, manager Andrea Mandorlini told reporters that Ronaldinho would start the match.

“He will play from the start, there’s no doubt,” Mandorlini said.

“Then together we will decide how long he plays. He is one of the greatest players of the modern era. And we have to get a ⁠result. We always play with three forward. He will be one of the three.”

Ronaldinho was welcomed by the Ravenna fans in August, without committing to a return to the pitch. He returned to Italy on Friday afternoon and will have just one training session with his teammates on Saturday before making his club debut.

A temporary stand has been erected at the Stadio Bruno Benelli to cater for the crowd, and if this does turn out to be one last hurrah for Ronaldinho, he may well get the chance to score his 300th ⁠professional goal.

“I ⁠scored my first Italian goal in the derby,” Ronaldinho told Corriere della Sera, referring to his first official goal for AC Milan, which came against Inter Milan.

“It was a special evening that will remain in the memory of all AC Milan fans. It was September 28, 2008. I scored with a header, which is not my speciality. Who knows if I’ll be able to repeat that feat tomorrow.”

.”.. Returning to the pitch at 46 is the best move of my career.”

Simone Rabbi will play alongside the Brazilian up front for Ravenna, and in Friday’s press conference he said that if his side are awarded a penalty on Sunday, Ronaldinho will take the spot kick.