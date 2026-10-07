LONDON: Southampton coach Tonda Eckert has been handed a fine and a suspended six-week suspension for his part in the Spygate scandal that rocked English soccer last season.

Southampton were expelled from the Championship playoff final in May after admitting to spying on other teams, including semifinal opponent Middlesbrough.

Eckert was subsequently charged for his involvement in three incidents.

The English Football Association said Eckert admitted the charges and on Wednesday said he had been reprimanded and fined 28,000 pounds ($37,000).

His suspension was suspended until the end of next season.

Southampton were charged by the English Football League with the unauthorized filming of Middlesbrough’s practice sessions ahead of their two-legged semifinal, which they went on to win and go within one game of promotion to the Premier League.

They were expelled from the final after also admitting to spying on Oxford United and Ipswich earlier in the season.

The EFL imposed a four-point deduction for next season, while Middlesbrough were reinstated to the final, which they lost 1-0 to Hull City.