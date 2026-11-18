BARCELONA: Spanish World Cup winner Juan Mata retired from football on Wednesday at the age of 38.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United playmaker left Australian side Melbourne Victory in September.

🚨🇪🇸 Juan Mata has retired from professional football. 🏆 World Cup: 2010 🏆 EURO: 2012 🏆 Champions League: 2012 🏆 Europa League: 2013, 2017 🏆 FA Cup: 2012, 2016 🏆 Japanese League 🏆 Turkish League https://t.co/eti2Tu1x1p — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 18, 2026

“Sometimes, to love... is to let go. Thanks football,” Mata wrote on social media as he announced his retirement.

Mata was part of the Spain squad that won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the 2012 European Championship.

Sometimes, to love… is to let go. THANKS FOOTBALL. ⚽️❤️♾️ A veces, amar… es dejar ir. GRACIAS FÚTBOL. ⚽️❤️♾️ https://t.co/v7otd6AyOq — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) November 18, 2026

The midfield maestro broke through at Valencia, where he won the Copa del Rey, before joining Chelsea in 2011.

Mata won the Champions League in 2012 with the London club among other trophies and later signed for Manchester United in 2014, before heading to Turkish club Galatasaray, Japanese side Vissel Kobe, Western Sydney Wanderers and finally Melbourne Victory.

Juan Mata retires from the game. What a player, what a gentleman ❤️ https://t.co/XDHVUyrnB8 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 18, 2026

“Football will never leave my life,” added Mata on his website.

“There are so many ways to continue loving the game, so many ways to keep using it as a vehicle for development.

“I may stop playing professionally, but I will never stop being a footballer.”

Mata remains involved with Melbourne Victory after taking a minority ownership stake in the club.

The Spaniard also has stakes in Formula One team Alpine and Major League Soccer club San Diego FC.

In 2017 Mata co-founded charity Common Goal, donating at least one percent of his salary to good causes.