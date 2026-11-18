STRASBOURG, France: French club Strasbourg on Wednesday sacked coach Hugo Oliveira and replaced him will fellow Portuguese Vitor Matos who arrives from English Championship side Swansea.

“Strasbourg and Hugo Oliveira have mutually agreed to end their collaboration. Vitor Matos has been appointed head coach,” the club confirmed on X.

Oliveira arrived in the summer from Portuguese club Famalicao but paid for five defeats in the team’s last six Ligue 1 matches, the most recent a 3-1 loss to fellow strugglers Toulouse.

Strasbourg are currently 13th in Ligue 1 just two points clear of the relegation zone after 10 games.

The club has seen a number of coaching changes this year with Liam Rosenior leaving in January for Chelsea. Englishman Gary O’Neil exited six months later to newly-promoted English Premiership club Ipswich Town.

After being sanctioned by UEFA this summer for failing to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, Strasbourg carried out a series of major player sales to boost revenue.

Matos has worked in various coaching set-ups, including youth teams at Porto and Liverpool.

The 38-year-old had been the head coach of Swansea since November 2025.

“Matos took over a team that sat in 20th place in the Championship, with 17 points after 16 matchdays,” Strasbourg said in a statement.

“The Welsh club subsequently collected 47 points over 30 matches to finish the season in 11th place.”

He will make his debut on the Alsatian side’s bench this Saturday against Brest.